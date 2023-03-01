News
Political opposition mounts against Hezbollah-Amal alliance in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-01 | 11:02
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Political opposition mounts against Hezbollah-Amal alliance in Lebanon
In Lebanon, the political landscape has been characterized by the power struggle between Hezbollah and its allies and their opponents. Hezbollah had been betting that the country would continue to operate as usual, despite the political void caused by the presidential vacuum, and that they could continue to control the decision-making process. However, recent events have demonstrated that this bet has failed, and there is mounting evidence to support this.
The most recent example of this failure is the extension of the term of General Abbas Ibrahim, which was blocked in parliament. The Christian opposition, although with divergent positions, united to reject any attempt to legislate in the absence of a president. They argued that the parliament cannot legislate without the head of state.
Another blow to the Hezbollah and Amal Movement and caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati was the suspension of joint committees that were set to examine decrees referred to them by the government. These committees were opposed by the Christian parties who viewed them as a means to bypass the cabinet and diminish its powers. They argued that the committees should not be convened without the presence of a president.
This campaign to limit the government's powers began with questioning the constitutionality and legitimacy of cabinet meetings. The Free Patriotic Movement boycotted them, while the Lebanese Forces, Kataeb, and other Christian parties rejected them. The Maronite Patriarchate was at the forefront of this opposition.
Even the scenario for the presidential elections, where Hezbollah and Amal have been holding onto their undeclared candidate, Sleiman Frangieh, has collapsed. The Christian forces, along with opposition MPs, have explicitly rejected Frangieh's candidacy.
The latest development came from the leader of the Lebanese Forces, Samir Geagea, who announced that his party would prevent a parliamentary quorum to prevent the election of Hezbollah's candidate. Geagea has joined the Kataeb party, Tajadod MPs, Change MPs, and the Free Patriotic Movement in boycotting and obstructing the election.
This political majority, made up of both political and parliamentary forces, stands against Hezbollah's attempt to impose its will on the state's decision-making process. It remains to be seen how long Hezbollah will continue to confront this opposition, or whether it is banking on external developments to impose its candidate, despite opposition from Christian parties and the opposition as a whole.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Political
Opposition
Hezbollah
Alliance
Lebanon
Lebanese
Lebanon raises customs Dollar by threefold as government struggles with financial woes
Fifteen percent of Lebanese no longer have active car insurance plans
News Bulletin Reports
FPM, Hezbollah alliance is at stake
FPM, Hezbollah alliance is at stake
Lebanon News
Lebanese environmental group accused of being Hezbollah arm
Lebanese environmental group accused of being Hezbollah arm
Lebanon News
Lebanese opposition lawmakers stage sit-in to demand new president
Lebanese opposition lawmakers stage sit-in to demand new president
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon continues to pay delay fines as political disputes over electricity persist
Lebanon continues to pay delay fines as political disputes over electricity persist
News Bulletin Reports
Latest political developments discussed by Kataeb Leader Gemayel, US Ambassador Shea
Latest political developments discussed by Kataeb Leader Gemayel, US Ambassador Shea
News Bulletin Reports
General Abbas Ibrahim: From soldier to negotiator
General Abbas Ibrahim: From soldier to negotiator
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon raises customs Dollar by threefold as government struggles with financial woes
Lebanon raises customs Dollar by threefold as government struggles with financial woes
News Bulletin Reports
Fifteen percent of Lebanese no longer have active car insurance plans
Fifteen percent of Lebanese no longer have active car insurance plans
Press Highlights
Lebanon in 2023: A demographic bomb on verge of exploding
Lebanon in 2023: A demographic bomb on verge of exploding
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon central bank governor charged with money laundering
Lebanon central bank governor charged with money laundering
Lebanon Economy
Lebanese Lira’s value drops 32,2% from end of 2022
Lebanese Lira’s value drops 32,2% from end of 2022
Lebanon News
Millions from Lebanon allegedly found in Swiss banks: report
Millions from Lebanon allegedly found in Swiss banks: report
News Bulletin Reports
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
Lebanon News
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Lebanon News
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon Economy
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon News
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon Economy
Central Bank announces measures to stabilize currency, sets Sayrafa rate at 70,000 LBP
Central Bank announces measures to stabilize currency, sets Sayrafa rate at 70,000 LBP
News Bulletin Reports
Political opposition mounts against Hezbollah-Amal alliance in Lebanon
Political opposition mounts against Hezbollah-Amal alliance in Lebanon
Variety
Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemiev shares photo of Beirut from ISS
Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemiev shares photo of Beirut from ISS
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon raises customs Dollar by threefold as government struggles with financial woes
Lebanon raises customs Dollar by threefold as government struggles with financial woes
Lebanon News
Fuel prices keep on surging across Lebanon
Fuel prices keep on surging across Lebanon
World
Hungary starts Finland, Sweden NATO bid ratification process
Hungary starts Finland, Sweden NATO bid ratification process
News Bulletin Reports
Latest political developments discussed by Kataeb Leader Gemayel, US Ambassador Shea
Latest political developments discussed by Kataeb Leader Gemayel, US Ambassador Shea
World
UK house prices fall by most since 2012, mortgage approvals drop
UK house prices fall by most since 2012, mortgage approvals drop
