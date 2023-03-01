Political opposition mounts against Hezbollah-Amal alliance in Lebanon

The most recent example of this failure is the extension of the term of General Abbas Ibrahim, which was blocked in parliament. The Christian opposition, although with divergent positions, united to reject any attempt to legislate in the absence of a president. They argued that the parliament cannot legislate without the head of state.

Another blow to the Hezbollah and Amal Movement and caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati was the suspension of joint committees that were set to examine decrees referred to them by the government. These committees were opposed by the Christian parties who viewed them as a means to bypass the cabinet and diminish its powers. They argued that the committees should not be convened without the presence of a president.



This campaign to limit the government's powers began with questioning the constitutionality and legitimacy of cabinet meetings. The Free Patriotic Movement boycotted them, while the Lebanese Forces, Kataeb, and other Christian parties rejected them. The Maronite Patriarchate was at the forefront of this opposition.



Even the scenario for the presidential elections, where Hezbollah and Amal have been holding onto their undeclared candidate, Sleiman Frangieh, has collapsed. The Christian forces, along with opposition MPs, have explicitly rejected Frangieh's candidacy.



The latest development came from the leader of the Lebanese Forces, Samir Geagea, who announced that his party would prevent a parliamentary quorum to prevent the election of Hezbollah's candidate. Geagea has joined the Kataeb party, Tajadod MPs, Change MPs, and the Free Patriotic Movement in boycotting and obstructing the election.



This political majority, made up of both political and parliamentary forces, stands against Hezbollah's attempt to impose its will on the state's decision-making process. It remains to be seen how long Hezbollah will continue to confront this opposition, or whether it is banking on external developments to impose its candidate, despite opposition from Christian parties and the opposition as a whole.



