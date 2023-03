ظاهرةُ التقاءِ الساكِنَينِ في الِاستِحقَاقَاتِ البُنيَوِيّةِ تَقتَضِي التَّأَمُّلَ لتكرارِهَا نُطقًا وإعرابًا، وخلاصةُ القولِ هُنَا :❞ إذا التَقَى سَاكِنَانِ فيتمُّ التخلّصُ من أَوَّلِهِمَا؛ إمَّا حذفًا إذا كان مُعتلًّا، أو بتحريكِ أحدِهمَا إن كان السَّاكنُ صحيحًا ..! ❝. — Waleed A. Bukhari (@bukhariwaleeed) March 6, 2023

While the tweet did not directly address politics, it contained political messages that were clear to many readers, especially given its timing after Hezbollah's leader Nasrallah spoke about his stance on the presidential candidacy of Sleiman Frangieh.LBCI’s diplomatic sources have suggested that the "first consonant" mentioned in the tweet refers to Frangieh, who has been suggested as a presidential candidate. The sources have also stated that the Saudi Kingdom has not deviated from its position of advocating for a sovereign and reformist presidential figure to take office in Lebanon.The sources have further noted that marketing a political equation that would see Frangieh as president and Nawaf Salam as prime minister would be a step that keeps Lebanon in the same political stalemate.The tweet will be followed by Bukhari's visit to Bkerki, the seat of the Maronite patriarch in Lebanon, which raises questions about the role of the Maronite Church in the unfolding developments of the presidential election file.As per available information, the coming hours are expected to witness many developments in the presidential file, and it remains to be seen whether opposing stances will be the key to a solution or further complications in the already volatile political landscape in Lebanon.