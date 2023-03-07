Lebanese presidential file in focus as diplomatic efforts intensify

2023-03-07 | 09:12
Lebanese presidential file in focus as diplomatic efforts intensify
2min
Lebanese presidential file in focus as diplomatic efforts intensify

Could the discussions on the presidential file be gaining momentum again?

Many indications are pointing in this direction. One of these indications is a visit by Saudi Ambassador Waleed Al-Bukhari to Bkerki, which marks the beginning of a series of visits he will be making in the near future.

Why Bkerki first? According to diplomatic sources, the main message of the visit to Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi was to emphasize the importance of Christian consensus in approaching the presidential election.

In front of the Patriarch, Al-Bukhari reiterated that the Kingdom does not interfere in names and will support any president who carries a rescue plan.

He also added that in cooperation with the other four countries participating in the Paris meeting, specifications were drawn up for a non-corrupt president, specifications that Bkerki did not hide its support for, in response to a question from LBCI.

Furthermore, according to information, Al-Bukhari was asked during the Bkerki meeting about the rumored rapprochement with some countries that might come at the expense of Lebanon. He answered affirmatively that there will be no settlement at Lebanon's expense. He added that the countries are working to form an international safety net for Lebanon to face its challenges and crises.

The second indication is a noticeable diplomatic movement. According to what LBCI learned, Al-Bukhari met with French Ambassador Anne Grillo on Monday. During the meeting, positions were coordinated and emphasis was placed on the presidential specifications and not slipping into the path of names.

The third indication is a visit by French Ambassador Anne Grillo to Ain Al-Tineh. LBCI learned that the presidential election was a major topic during the visit, and it is noteworthy that this is the second time Grillo has visited Berri in the past twenty days.

Meanwhile, according to LBCI information, Bkerki is not in a position to sit back when it comes to the presidential election. Its efforts are ongoing, and according to the data, its intermediaries, who are touring prominent Christian leaders, have been able to put forward a number of names that witness agreement from conflicting parties.

