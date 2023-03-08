News
Saudi newspaper Okaz features controversial image, headlines of Nasrallah, Frangieh following presidential candidacy
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-08 | 08:51
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Saudi newspaper Okaz features controversial image, headlines of Nasrallah, Frangieh following presidential candidacy
The Saudi Arabian newspaper, Okaz, featured a striking image on its front page along with a headline that reads, "Supporting Hezbollah's lies against the Gulf...Frangieh-Nasrallah, will they burn Lebanon?"
The image on the front page displays the faces of the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, the head of the Marada Movement, Sleiman Frangieh, and former Minister of Information, George Kordahi.
The same image was used on a different article published on Okaz's website the day before, which differed in content from the printed newspaper but remained within the same political context and carried the headline "Frangieh's nomination: Lebanon is drowning, chaos looms."
The uniformity of the image used in both articles holds various political implications.
Sources from Okaz stated that the intention of the image was to insinuate that Nasrallah and Frangieh were one person.
Furthermore, a striking contrast on Okaz's front page was made by referring to one of the decisions made by the Saudi cabinet, led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, which concerned attracting regional headquarters for international companies.
This contrast is noteworthy, as it highlights the stark difference between Saudi Arabia's efforts to expand its economy and Lebanon's current situation, which is increasingly fraught with domestic problems.
Regarding the content, the article reminded readers of some of Frangieh's stances that were considered hostile to the Gulf states, including Saudi Arabia, and among them was his position after former Minister of Information George Kordahi's remarks on the Yemeni war and Saudi Arabia's role in it.
The article also cited a number of Frangieh's tweets and statements that demonstrate his close relationship with Hezbollah and its Secretary-General.
The article concluded by saying that, according to political observers, these positions reflect the fact that Lebanon is faced with options that could once again lead to its submersion in chaos and collapse, with Lebanese citizens bearing the brunt of the consequences.
With all the talk about the specifications agreed upon in the Paris meeting of the Quintet for the presidency, could this article be close to the official Saudi stance?
Only time will tell, as Saudi Arabia has repeatedly stated that it does not give its opinion on the proposed names, which is the business of Lebanese politicians.
