Saudi envoy Prince Yazid bin Mohammed bin Fahd Al-Farhan arrives in Beirut: Sources to LBCI

2025-01-08 | 03:27
Saudi envoy Prince Yazid bin Mohammed bin Fahd Al-Farhan arrives in Beirut: Sources to LBCI
Saudi envoy Prince Yazid bin Mohammed bin Fahd Al-Farhan arrives in Beirut: Sources to LBCI

Sources have confirmed to LBCI the arrival of Saudi envoy Prince Yazid bin Mohammed bin Fahd Al-Farhan in Beirut.

