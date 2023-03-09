Concerns rise among Christians ahead of Beirut municipal elections

News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-09 | 09:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Concerns rise among Christians ahead of Beirut municipal elections
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Concerns rise among Christians ahead of Beirut municipal elections

As the municipal elections draw closer, concerns are increasing among the Christian forces, notably the Free Patriotic Movement and the Lebanese Forces, in the Beirut municipality. Christians fear they may be excluded from the municipal council if the elections are held.

The absence of a political Sunni leader in the capital guarantees nothing and does not prevent a repeat of the experience of the Tripol municipality in 2016, which led to the exclusion of Christians from the municipal council.

In an attempt to prevent this from happening in Beirut, the Strong Lebanon Bloc (Free Patriotic Movement) presented an expedited law proposal on February 27th aimed at amending the municipalities' law and adding the canceled Article 12. 

The proposed Article 12 calls for the election of municipal council members in Beirut based on the approved districts for electing members of parliament and electing municipal members equally between Beirut's first and second districts, with twelve members in each district, within one municipal council, as it currently stands.

On the other hand, the Strong Republic Bloc (Lebanese Forces) believes that the municipal issue in the capital should be approached as a comprehensive basket.

The two sides are reportedly consulting to avoid marginalizing one group over another in the capital.

However, everyone admits that nothing is certain. The most significant voter, the Future Movement, is absent from the scene, and therefore, there is no political reference that can sway a powerful Sunni voter bloc and translate understandings into the ballot box as they are.

It should be noted that the round of meetings held by the Free Patriotic Movement deputies with MP Nabil Bader did not achieve the desired results. Bader frankly stated that he is against amending the law since political agreements can maintain consensuality.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Beirut

Municipality

Concerns

Rise

Among

Christians

Forces

Council

Elections

Government

Parliament

Crisis

LBCI Next
Why are banks resuming their strike on Tuesday?
Lebanon stalls investigation into August 4th explosion as pressure mounts for fact-finding committee
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-07

38 countries call for impartial investigation into Beirut Blast at UN Human Rights Council

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-24

Beirut Municipality issues hotline to conduct building safety measures

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-17

Syrian government forces, rebels clash in quake-hit region

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-15

Istanbul bourse rises nearly 10 percent after quake closure, government measures

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:56

Union of Arab Banks submits plan to government for industry-wide reform

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:59

Why are banks resuming their strike on Tuesday?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-08

Lebanon stalls investigation into August 4th explosion as pressure mounts for fact-finding committee

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-08

Saudi newspaper Okaz features controversial image, headlines of Nasrallah, Frangieh following presidential candidacy

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
05:44

UNICEF launches new youth-centered volunteer platform in Lebanon

LBCI
World
03:11

Several dead in shooting at Jehovah's Witness church in Germany

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-03

MP Michel Moawad discusses presidential election with US Ambassador Shea

LBCI
World
03:05

US sanctions China-based network accused of supplying Iran drone maker

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app