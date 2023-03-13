Private School Teachers Union Announces Strike in Lebanon

The Private School Teachers Union in Lebanon has announced a strike in all private schools in the country on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. The union issued a statement stating that they have been left with no other choice but to go on strike due to the government's failure to respond to their demands.



The union has been asking the government to allocate a grant of ten billion Lebanese pounds to the pension fund for private school teachers, but their requests have been ignored. The retired teachers are currently suffering from a humiliating and degrading situation, as they are unable to provide for their families' basic needs and medical care.



The union also accuses the government of neglecting private school teachers' demands for fair salaries, leaving them at the mercy of some school administrations that offer little or no compassion. In some cases, the union claims that private school teachers receive pay that is not even enough to be considered a salary.



The union's statement highlights the fact that private school teachers have become beggars in their own society, which is an unprecedented situation in the history of private education in Lebanon. Therefore, they have decided to go on strike to protect their dignity and to demand their right to a decent living and fair compensation.



The union has also warned against any pressure that may be exerted on teachers who decide to strike, and they have called on all teachers to stand in solidarity with their cause. The strike comes amid a severe economic crisis in Lebanon, with the exchange rate of the dollar reaching almost 100,000 Lebanese pounds and the price of a gallon of gasoline nearing two million Lebanese pounds.



In conclusion, the Private School Teachers Union's strike is a call to action to address the urgent needs of teachers in Lebanon. The union demands that the government take responsibility for the teachers' fair compensation and pension funds, and respect their dignity and basic human rights.