Who is the new Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal?

Lebanon's new Army Commander, General Rodolph Haykal, was appointed on March 13, 2025, bringing decades of military experience and strategic expertise to the role.



Born in Beirut in 1969, Haykal is fluent in French and English. He is married with two children and has a strong academic background, holding a Lebanese Baccalaureate in Mathematics, a university degree in Military Sciences, and an Executive Diploma in Strategic and Defense Studies.



Promotions:

- Enlisted in the army as an officer cadet and joined the Military Academy on 12/2/1990

- Promoted to Second Lieutenant on 23/4/1994

- Promoted to First Lieutenant on 1/5/1997

- Promoted to Captain on 1/1/2001

- Promoted to Major on 1/1/2006

- Promoted to Lieutenant Colonel on 1/1/2010

- Promoted to Colonel (Staff) on 1/7/2014

- Promoted to Brigadier General (Staff) on 1/7/2018

- Promoted to General and appointed Army Commander on 13/3/2025