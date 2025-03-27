Lebanese defense minister arrives in Saudi Arabia for security talks

Middle East News
27-03-2025 | 13:33
High views
Lebanese defense minister arrives in Saudi Arabia for security talks

Lebanon's Defense Minister Michel Menassa has arrived in Saudi Arabia leading a security delegation on Thursday evening. 

He is scheduled to meet with his Syrian counterpart for extensive talks on various security issues of mutual concern to both countries.
 

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Lebanon

Saudi Arabia

Michel Menassa

