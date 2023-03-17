Maritime borders: Broken promises and discontent between Lebanon and Cyprus

Lebanese Deputy Speaker Elias Bou Saab felt Cypriot discontent with the Lebanese government's handling of the file to complete the demarcation of maritime borders with Cyprus.

The Cypriot President asked him about the fate of this file, to which Bou Saab replied that it is in the hands of the government.

The Cypriot President was surprised, in the presence of his special envoy who had participated in meetings in Baabda and the Ministry of Public Works in October last year, that the promises made in the media to quickly complete the file have yet to be fulfilled.

The Cypriot side will raise this issue with Caretaker Prime Minister of Lebanon Najib Mikati, who intends to visit Cyprus heading a ministerial delegation to congratulate the Cypriot President on his election.

It is known that the Cypriots will present to the Lebanese delegation the Lebanese statements and promises that were made through the media regarding the completion of this file, which was supposed to be completed within a month of the Cypriot delegation's visit to Lebanon at the end of October and has not been completed to date.

Sources following this file questioned the feasibility of the rumors about renegotiating with Cyprus on the maritime borders under the pretext that Lebanon can achieve more gains.

They said this is a double-edged sword and is supported by studies that indicate that Lebanon can achieve more in an area but will lose more than it earned in another maritime area with Cyprus.