Ministry of Economy cracks down on price gouging by supermarkets and greengrocers

News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-20 | 10:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Ministry of Economy cracks down on price gouging by supermarkets and greengrocers
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Ministry of Economy cracks down on price gouging by supermarkets and greengrocers

The Lebanese Ministry of Economy has conducted a series of raids on supermarkets and greengrocers throughout Beirut, in response to mounting complaints from consumers about price gouging and fraudulent pricing practices. 

Many supermarkets have been accused of not displaying the exchange rate of the US dollar, as required by law, while others have been caught using misleading pricing tactics to deceive customers.

Some stores have displayed prices in Lebanese lira, only to charge customers in US dollars at an inflated rate, allowing them to pocket extra profits. 

In some cases, products have been priced differently on the shelves and at the checkout, causing confusion among customers. 

The ministry found instances where some items, such as bread, were sold at a price exceeding the legal profit margin of 15 percent.

During the raids, the ministry issued dozens of citations to offending businesses and levied fines. 

The Ministry of Economy has announced plans to propose new legislation that would empower the Consumer Protection Agency to enforce pricing regulations and impose steeper penalties on violators, including sealing stores without requiring judicial approval.

The ministry is also partnering with the World Food Program to launch an electronic application that will ensure the prices of essential commodities remain stable and prevent unscrupulous traders from manipulating prices.

The program will monitor and verify prices of approximately 60 essential commodities and link them with supermarkets and greengrocers across Lebanon. The program will also be accessible to consumers, enabling them to verify prices of goods themselves.

If successful, these efforts could help alleviate some of the financial burdens faced by Lebanese consumers, who have been grappling with soaring prices for basic goods and services amid a dire economic crisis. 

The Ministry of Economy has vowed to continue to monitor prices and take action against businesses that engage in unfair practices.

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Economy

Price

Gouging

Supermarket

Groceries

Citation

Fines

Business

Finance

Consumer

US

Dollar

Inflated

Rate

LBCI Next
Lebanon's maritime borders: Challenges and uncertainties in demarcation with Cyprus
Investigations into Riad Salameh's European assets
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-14

Dollar gains after tepid US consumer prices report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-22

Medication prices increase by nine percent after rise in US dollar exchange rate

LBCI
World
2023-03-14

US consumer prices increase solidly in February

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-14

Lebanon’s exchange rate soars to 100,000 LBP to the dollar, currency loses 98.5% of pre-crisis value

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:41

Reforming for relief: WB pledges support for health sector with reform conditions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:07

UAE leads efforts towards reconciliation with former enemies

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:49

Yemen's political landscape and the Saudi-Iranian reconciliation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:04

Christian parties respond positively to Maronite Patriarch's call for spiritual retreat

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
11:49

Mitsubishi UFJ to buy UK's AlbaCore Capital to expand in private debt

LBCI
Variety
09:16

Jordan-based company to start producing "Made in Lebanon" electronic devices following agreement with Lebanese University

LBCI
Variety
06:18

Bitcoin climbs to 9-month high as bank turmoil sparks rally

LBCI
World
09:05

China to import 27 new video games, including Tencent, NetEase titles

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:08

Fuel prices hit new highs, surpassing LBP 2,000,000 for 20 liters of 95-octane gasoline

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:58

Assad visits UAE for the second time in a year, signaling shift in regional dynamics

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:55

March 8 bloc continues to hold Lebanon's interests hostage

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:04

Former President Aoun's political silence in Beirut's southern suburbs highlights delicate relations with Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:09

Investigations into Riad Salameh's European assets

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:35

Lebanon saw car sales falling 80%, losses in billions: report

LBCI
Variety
06:07

Lebanese performs 1st Renal Autotransplantation using robotic surgery in NY

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:08

Lebanon and Afghanistan named unhappiest countries: World Happiness Report

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app