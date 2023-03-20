UAE leads efforts towards reconciliation with former enemies

News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-20 | 11:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
UAE leads efforts towards reconciliation with former enemies
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
UAE leads efforts towards reconciliation with former enemies

In a statement to the Agence France-Presse (AFP), Abdulkhaleq Abdulla, a UAE analyst, announced that the UAE is leading efforts towards reconciliation with its former enemies and turning them into future allies. The President of UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan confirmed this statement with a warm welcome to Syrian President Bashar al Assad.

Abu Dhabi believes that the time has come for reconciliation with Assad and for Syria to return to the Arab League and the Arab world. In return, Damascus is betting on greater support from Abu Dhabi for the Syrian economy, as evidenced by the presence of the Economy and Foreign Trade Minister in the delegation that accompanied Assad to the UAE.

If Syria's return to the Arab League is the main topic of the meeting, will it be through reconstruction?

The Wall Street Journal reported that Arab countries, led by Jordan, proposed to provide billions of dollars in aid to rebuild Syria and pledged to pressure the US and European countries to lift economic sanctions on the Assad regime.

However, in return, Assad must cooperate with the Syrian opposition, accept the deployment of Arab forces to protect returning refugees, stop drug smuggling, and limit Iranian expansion in Syria.

The talks are still in the early stages, and Saudi Arabia, the strongest Arab country, provides additional strength to the discussions. The recent restoration of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia indicates that the latter is open to changing the course of geopolitical alliances in the region, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Will the diplomatic efforts that gained momentum after the earthquake in Syria result in the restoration of Damascus' relations with Middle Eastern countries who still refuse to normalize relations with the Syrian regime?

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

UAE

Efforts

Reconciliation

Enemies

Assad

Saudi Arabia

Iran

Allies

Syria

LBCI Next
Lebanon's maritime borders: Challenges and uncertainties in demarcation with Cyprus
Investigations into Riad Salameh's European assets
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-19

Syrian president Bashar Al-Assad arrives in the UAE for official visit

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-23

Assad approved Syria quake aid with a UAE nudge

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-07

UAE to allocate $100 mln for earthquake relief efforts in Syria, Turkey

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-09

Iran stresses role in Syria amidst regime's rapprochement with Turkey, UAE

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:41

Reforming for relief: WB pledges support for health sector with reform conditions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:49

Yemen's political landscape and the Saudi-Iranian reconciliation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:05

Ministry of Economy cracks down on price gouging by supermarkets and greengrocers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:04

Christian parties respond positively to Maronite Patriarch's call for spiritual retreat

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:57

Lebanon set to open new airport terminal in March 2027

LBCI
Variety
10:47

Taylor Swift amazes fans with a custom Zuhair Murad gown

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-02-23

What to expect from IMF's visit to Lebanon in March?

LBCI
World
09:59

Kyiv says China should press Russia to end war in Ukraine

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:08

Fuel prices hit new highs, surpassing LBP 2,000,000 for 20 liters of 95-octane gasoline

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:55

March 8 bloc continues to hold Lebanon's interests hostage

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:08

Lebanon and Afghanistan named unhappiest countries: World Happiness Report

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:57

Lebanon set to open new airport terminal in March 2027

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:35

Lebanon saw car sales falling 80%, losses in billions: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:00

Lebanese MP criticizes France's approach to Lebanon and calls for serious political intervention

LBCI
Variety
09:16

Jordan-based company to start producing "Made in Lebanon" electronic devices following agreement with Lebanese University

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:58

Lebanon's maritime borders: Challenges and uncertainties in demarcation with Cyprus

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app