Far-right Israeli minister announces creation of 22 settlements in West Bank

29-05-2025 | 02:32
Far-right Israeli minister announces creation of 22 settlements in West Bank
Far-right Israeli minister announces creation of 22 settlements in West Bank

Far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced Thursday the creation in the occupied West Bank of 22 new settlements, which are considered illegal under international law.

"We have made a historic decision for the development of settlements: 22 new communities in Judea and Samaria, renewing the settlement of the north of Samaria and reinforcing the eastern axis of the State of Israel," the minister said on X, using the Israeli term for the West Bank, which it has occupied since 1967.

AFP

Middle East News

Israel

Bezalel Smotrich

West Bank

