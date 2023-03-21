Third attempt to secure legislative session agreement

News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-21 | 11:01
High views
Third attempt to secure legislative session agreement
2min
Third attempt to secure legislative session agreement

In Ain el-Tineh, Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri is scrutinizing proposed laws to determine which ones require legislative necessity and which do not. The laws will be discussed during Monday's meeting of the parliamentary bureau, where the fate of the session and which blocs will participate will be decided.

According to information, the agenda will prioritize legislative necessities in the absence of a president. These include reform laws demanded by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), particularly the Capital Control law, as well as the approval of funding for local elections.

Additionally, there is a proposed urgent law amendment related to the Code of Money and Credit that would allow for the issuance of higher-value banknotes than those currently in circulation.

However, will these laws be enough to convince boycotting blocs to change their stance?

Independent and opposition MPs have not changed their position, which is to limit parliament's work to electing a president. The Strong Republic bloc has openly declared a boycott of any legislative session, and sources from the Lebanese Forces confirmed to LBCI that they consider parliament to be an electing authority only, and not authorized to legislate in the absence of a president.

The Kataeb bloc has also confirmed to LBCI their boycott of legislation in the absence of a president. They stated that if one of the session's objectives is to secure funding for local elections, the government can secure the funds without involving parliament.

Meanwhile, the Strong Lebanon bloc has linked its participation in the session to the urgency of the proposed laws and amendments.

Will the proposed laws provide the necessary motivation for the bloc's MPs to participate in the session?

