Europe's political landscape shifts as populist right gains ground

News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-22 | 10:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Europe&#39;s political landscape shifts as populist right gains ground
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Europe's political landscape shifts as populist right gains ground

All European electoral contests, regardless of who comes to power, indicate one thing for sure: the rise of the right and the far right.

In the Netherlands this week, the Dutch Farmer-Citizen Movement, a new populist right-wing party, topped the polls after winning its first local elections on Thursday in what was considered a stinging rebuke to the ruling coalition of four parties supportive of the European Union. 

The Dutch Farmer-Citizen Movement is against some European policies and climate change restrictions and has gained support from rural areas. 

Notably, it also received moral support from Marine Le Pen, the leader of the French National Rally, and former US President Donald Trump.

The Farmer-Citizen Movement went from zero seats in local elections to 139 out of 572 seats that could give them a majority in the Senate elections in May. 

Before the Netherlands, Italy's right-wing Brothers of Italy party won the majority in Italian elections, increasing its seats from 47 to 87, enabling Georgia Meloni to assume the position of Prime Minister.

Before that, despite Macron's victory in the French presidency, Marine Le Pen, the leader of the National Rally and the right-wing alliance, secured more than 41 percent of the vote, registering a significant increase compared to 2017, when Le Pen received only 33 percent.

In Sweden as well, the far-right Swedish Democrats came in second for the first time, winning 73 seats compared to 61 in the previous elections. Although the left-wing Social Democrats maintained their lead, a right-wing coalition secured a majority to transition into governance.

In 2019, the conservative right in the UK won 365 seats in the House of Commons, an increase of more than 48 seats, in contrast to a devastating loss for the left at the time.

Today, the British Prime Minister is discussing with the European Union a mechanism for deporting refugees and illegal residents to the Union. 

Germany was the only exception where voters went against the European right-wing trend and significantly boosted the left.

In any case, Europe and the world as a whole are heading toward extremist political choices: the far left and the far right. 

The far-left attracts young people with concerns about climate change, gender rights, and support for globalization. In contrast, the far-right, which is socially conservative, attracts older age groups with concerns about refugees, localism, and the influence of globalization on local economies, and it has its strength in rural areas.

World

News Bulletin Reports

Dutch

Netherlands

Europe

Political

Landscape

Farmer

Citizen

Movement

Policies

Protests

LBCI Next
A new dawn: Middle East overcomes political and military tensions
Arab News joins the Nowruz celebrations, heralding a new era for Middle Eastern ties
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-11

Dutch farmers, climate activists get ready for pre-election protests

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-20

Yemen's political landscape and the Saudi-Iranian reconciliation

LBCI
World
2023-01-29

Turkey alerts citizens to risk of attack in US, Europe on heels of Western warnings

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:18

A new dawn: Middle East overcomes political and military tensions

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:28

Lebanon reaffirms commitment to border demarcation with Cyprus

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:18

A new dawn: Middle East overcomes political and military tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:33

Arab News joins the Nowruz celebrations, heralding a new era for Middle Eastern ties

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-21

Lebanon considers printing new banknotes as inflation soars

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:15

Salloum to LBCI: Moves made by pharmacists are in support of citizens

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:18

A new dawn: Middle East overcomes political and military tensions

LBCI
World
2022-12-05

US military equipment arrives in Polish port

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-21

Wizz Air says to expand fleet, sees good growth in Middle East

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
13:57

Lebanon Bank Association suspends strike for Ramadan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:33

Arab News joins the Nowruz celebrations, heralding a new era for Middle Eastern ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:47

Within 30 years, Lebanon will face deep climate change effects, here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:18

Retired military personnel protest near Grand Serail, clash with security forces

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:35

Presidential election deadlock in Lebanon: The quest for a consensual option

LBCI
Middle East
04:17

Israeli strike hits near Aleppo airport: Syrian officials

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:39

Closer look at celebration of Kurdish new year Nowruz in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:45

Telecom Minister Corm's ministry mulls tariff increase

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app