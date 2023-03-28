Lebanon expects 350,000 people to arrive in April for the holidays

2023-03-28 | 09:54
1min
Lebanon expects 350,000 people to arrive in April for the holidays

More than 350,000 people are expected to arrive in Lebanon during April, a month full of holidays.  

Between Maronite Easter, Greek Orthodox Easter, and Eid al Fitr among the Muslim sects, about six out of 20 working days will be a holiday in the country, which means between winter and summer vacations, there is a visit to Lebanon.  

In the numbers, planes coming from Europe to Lebanon are fully booked. Additionally, tourists from Arab countries have a share.  

According to travel agencies, they expect 350,000 people to come, as every day, the numbers of travelers reach 12,000 people during this month, and between them, 35 to 40 percent are tourists.  

These figures are being translated into guest houses and hotels, which are entirely prepared to receive the festive season, as hotels are now starting to witness 40 percent of reservations and expecting to reach 100 percent.  

Between the snow of December and the sea in August, come and enjoy the spring of Lebanon in April.
 

