News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
19
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
11
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Thawrat AlFalahin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
19
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
11
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon expects 350,000 people to arrive in April for the holidays
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-28 | 09:54
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Lebanon expects 350,000 people to arrive in April for the holidays
More than 350,000 people are expected to arrive in Lebanon during April, a month full of holidays.
Between Maronite Easter, Greek Orthodox Easter, and Eid al Fitr among the Muslim sects, about six out of 20 working days will be a holiday in the country, which means between winter and summer vacations, there is a visit to Lebanon.
In the numbers, planes coming from Europe to Lebanon are fully booked. Additionally, tourists from Arab countries have a share.
According to travel agencies, they expect 350,000 people to come, as every day, the numbers of travelers reach 12,000 people during this month, and between them, 35 to 40 percent are tourists.
These figures are being translated into guest houses and hotels, which are entirely prepared to receive the festive season, as hotels are now starting to witness 40 percent of reservations and expecting to reach 100 percent.
Between the snow of December and the sea in August, come and enjoy the spring of Lebanon in April.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Holiday
Vacation
Tourist
Traveler
Easter
Eid Al Fitr
Next
Healthcare insurance chaos: Patients still paying out-of-pocket despite full coverage
Israeli street ignites over judicial reform controversy
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
Enhancing Lebanon as a tourist destination could revive its economy: Viezzer
Variety
2023-03-16
Enhancing Lebanon as a tourist destination could revive its economy: Viezzer
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-04
Lebanon saw further increase in number of travelers in February
Lebanon News
2023-03-04
Lebanon saw further increase in number of travelers in February
0
Variety
2023-02-06
Lebanon's CCCL lit up tourist sites for World Cancer Day
Variety
2023-02-06
Lebanon's CCCL lit up tourist sites for World Cancer Day
0
Variety
2022-12-30
Experts point out optimistic economic activity during holidays in Lebanon
Variety
2022-12-30
Experts point out optimistic economic activity during holidays in Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:02
Lebanese electricity bills to be issued monthly starting March
News Bulletin Reports
12:02
Lebanese electricity bills to be issued monthly starting March
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:29
US Treasury Department imposes sanctions on suspected drug traffickers in Syria, Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:29
US Treasury Department imposes sanctions on suspected drug traffickers in Syria, Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:13
Exchange rate roulette: Public sector employees anxiously await payment rates
News Bulletin Reports
11:13
Exchange rate roulette: Public sector employees anxiously await payment rates
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:12
Lebanese citizens face dollar dilemma at gas stations
News Bulletin Reports
10:12
Lebanese citizens face dollar dilemma at gas stations
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-03-16
With Saudi deals, US, China battle for influence in Mideast
Middle East
2023-03-16
With Saudi deals, US, China battle for influence in Mideast
0
Middle East
2023-02-17
Syrian government forces, rebels clash in quake-hit region
Middle East
2023-02-17
Syrian government forces, rebels clash in quake-hit region
0
Lebanon News
03:49
Apple timezone update further confuses Lebanese; users advised not to update
Lebanon News
03:49
Apple timezone update further confuses Lebanese; users advised not to update
0
Press Highlights
03:55
Deputy Prime Minister al-Shami discusses IMF agreement
Press Highlights
03:55
Deputy Prime Minister al-Shami discusses IMF agreement
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:49
Apple timezone update further confuses Lebanese; users advised not to update
Lebanon News
03:49
Apple timezone update further confuses Lebanese; users advised not to update
2
Press Highlights
03:55
Deputy Prime Minister al-Shami discusses IMF agreement
Press Highlights
03:55
Deputy Prime Minister al-Shami discusses IMF agreement
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:02
Lebanese electricity bills to be issued monthly starting March
News Bulletin Reports
12:02
Lebanese electricity bills to be issued monthly starting March
4
Lebanon News
08:19
US, UK designate Lebanese Noah Zaitar, Hassan Daqqou for trafficking Captagon, supporting Syrian regime and Hezbollah
Lebanon News
08:19
US, UK designate Lebanese Noah Zaitar, Hassan Daqqou for trafficking Captagon, supporting Syrian regime and Hezbollah
5
News Bulletin Reports
10:12
Lebanese citizens face dollar dilemma at gas stations
News Bulletin Reports
10:12
Lebanese citizens face dollar dilemma at gas stations
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:13
Exchange rate roulette: Public sector employees anxiously await payment rates
News Bulletin Reports
11:13
Exchange rate roulette: Public sector employees anxiously await payment rates
7
News Bulletin Reports
09:54
Lebanon expects 350,000 people to arrive in April for the holidays
News Bulletin Reports
09:54
Lebanon expects 350,000 people to arrive in April for the holidays
8
Lebanon Economy
05:51
Exacerbating inflation increases Lebanon's food security risks: report
Lebanon Economy
05:51
Exacerbating inflation increases Lebanon's food security risks: report
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store