IAEA announces departure of inspection team from Iran

04-07-2025 | 08:17
IAEA announces departure of inspection team from Iran
IAEA announces departure of inspection team from Iran

U.N. nuclear watchdog inspectors left Iran on Friday, the agency said, after the Islamic Republic officially suspended its cooperation with the agency.

"An IAEA team of inspectors today safely departed from Iran to return to the agency headquarters in Vienna, after staying in Tehran throughout the recent military conflict," the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a post on X.

AFP

Middle East News

IAEA

Departure

Inspection Team

Iran

Syria says ready to work with US to return to 1974 disengagement deal with Israel
