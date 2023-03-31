Lebanon's path to reconciliation: Learning from apartheid and slavery

News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-31 | 10:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s path to reconciliation: Learning from apartheid and slavery
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon's path to reconciliation: Learning from apartheid and slavery

The Lebanese Civil War may have come to an end militarily, but its wounds continue to fester in the hearts and minds of the people. The war, which claimed 150,000 lives and forcibly disappeared 17,000 individuals, leaves a lasting pain as long as the true perpetrators remain unidentified.

Over the course of 35 years, Beirut was divided between East and West, while political parties were labeled as right-wing, left-wing, and nationalist. Each faction had its martyrs, symbols, and understanding of resistance, with every force defending its principles and beliefs. Multiple causes led to death, including abductions, killings, political assassinations, bombings, displacement, and fighting on all fronts, which some saw as senseless wars.

Even those who represented legitimacy for some were seen as rebels by others. In the end, the bloody war phase came to a close, and some powers receded while others integrated into the state apparatus, including the Lebanese Forces, Kataeb Party, Marada Movement, Progressive Socialist Party, Syrian Social Nationalist Party, Communist Party, Amal Movement, Hezbollah, and the Free Patriotic Movement. These factions reached an understanding but failed to confront one another honestly, leaving behind a wounded populace as a result of their conflicts.

The people will not heal unless the battling forces come together, openly discuss their differences, admit their mistakes, and take responsibility for their errors before the public. People do not forget, but they can forgive. Confronting the past is a duty, even if it comes late, and serves as the gateway to reconciliation.

For proof, look at how South Africa addressed the aftermath of the brutal 42-year-long apartheid system. Upon Nelson Mandela's ascent to power, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission was established, which listened to the testimonies of human rights abuses victims and counter-testimonies with the goal of revealing the truth. The testimonies totaled over 2,000.

Recently, in the United Kingdom, The Guardian newspaper apologized after historical facts revealed a connection between one of its founders and a cotton factory that employed slaves. If The Guardian can apologize more than a century later, then the warmakers in Lebanon must acknowledge their mistakes, apologize to one another and to the Lebanese people, even if it takes a hundred years. Otherwise, the Lebanese people will never experience true resurrection.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanese

Civil War

Wounds

Beirut

East

West

Beliefs

Political Assassinations

Bombings

Displacement

LBCI Next
From US to Lebanon: Lessons learned from air traffic controllers' strike
Tech Leaders sound alarm: AI development must be regulated now
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-22

Two Lebanese athletes topped West Asian Triathlon Championship in Kuwait

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-22

UNEP selects Lebanese chef Leyla Fathallah as food waste advocate for West Asia region

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-21

The Lebanese MMA delegation returns to Beirut with a big win

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

Lebanese Elia Tannous among Middle East’s youngest cybersecurity analysts

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:06

Syrian refugees crisis: A demographic and economic time bomb

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:10

Lebanon struggles to keep up with AI and internet advancements

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:53

The future of medicine: How artificial intelligence is transforming diagnosis and treatment

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:48

From US to Lebanon: Lessons learned from air traffic controllers' strike

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-04

Lebanese Jennifer Aoun reaches Sweden's Got Talent's finals

LBCI
World
2023-03-01

US House panel approves bill giving Biden power to ban TikTok

LBCI
World
2023-03-27

Scotland's next leader to be announced with independence movement in crisis

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:06

Syrian refugees crisis: A demographic and economic time bomb

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app