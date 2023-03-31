News
Lebanon's path to reconciliation: Learning from apartheid and slavery
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-31 | 10:19
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon's path to reconciliation: Learning from apartheid and slavery
The Lebanese Civil War may have come to an end militarily, but its wounds continue to fester in the hearts and minds of the people. The war, which claimed 150,000 lives and forcibly disappeared 17,000 individuals, leaves a lasting pain as long as the true perpetrators remain unidentified.
Over the course of 35 years, Beirut was divided between East and West, while political parties were labeled as right-wing, left-wing, and nationalist. Each faction had its martyrs, symbols, and understanding of resistance, with every force defending its principles and beliefs. Multiple causes led to death, including abductions, killings, political assassinations, bombings, displacement, and fighting on all fronts, which some saw as senseless wars.
Even those who represented legitimacy for some were seen as rebels by others. In the end, the bloody war phase came to a close, and some powers receded while others integrated into the state apparatus, including the Lebanese Forces, Kataeb Party, Marada Movement, Progressive Socialist Party, Syrian Social Nationalist Party, Communist Party, Amal Movement, Hezbollah, and the Free Patriotic Movement. These factions reached an understanding but failed to confront one another honestly, leaving behind a wounded populace as a result of their conflicts.
The people will not heal unless the battling forces come together, openly discuss their differences, admit their mistakes, and take responsibility for their errors before the public. People do not forget, but they can forgive. Confronting the past is a duty, even if it comes late, and serves as the gateway to reconciliation.
For proof, look at how South Africa addressed the aftermath of the brutal 42-year-long apartheid system. Upon Nelson Mandela's ascent to power, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission was established, which listened to the testimonies of human rights abuses victims and counter-testimonies with the goal of revealing the truth. The testimonies totaled over 2,000.
Recently, in the United Kingdom, The Guardian newspaper apologized after historical facts revealed a connection between one of its founders and a cotton factory that employed slaves. If The Guardian can apologize more than a century later, then the warmakers in Lebanon must acknowledge their mistakes, apologize to one another and to the Lebanese people, even if it takes a hundred years. Otherwise, the Lebanese people will never experience true resurrection.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanese
Civil War
Wounds
Beirut
East
West
Beliefs
Political Assassinations
Bombings
Displacement
