Ogero union ends strike amid concerns for national security
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-01 | 10:48
Ogero union ends strike amid concerns for national security
The Executive Council of the Ogero Union announced the suspension of the strike starting Saturday, following repeated strikes that led to Lebanon's isolation from its surroundings and a complete outage of internet and communication due to the strike.
The Council justified the end of the strike as a preventive measure to protect national security after the Telecommunications Minister called for a Cabinet meeting to discuss the situation in Ogero. It is worth noting that the Telecommunications Minister had agreed with the Caretaker Prime Minister to hand over Ogero's facility to the army to manage if the employees' strike continued.
Furthermore, the mobile companies, Alfa and Touch, worked on Saturday to refill diesel fuel to several Ogero's centrals to avoid a complete shutdown of telecommunication and internet services.
This step helped mitigate the impact of the strike.
