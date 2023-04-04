News
Over 10,000 additional Lebanese families to receive aid as ministry extends 'Aman'
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-04 | 08:36
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Over 10,000 additional Lebanese families to receive aid as ministry extends 'Aman'
The Ministry of Social Affairs announced that 80,304 families benefited from the "Aman" program during 2022-2023.
Following the program's conclusion, the ministry has obtained exceptional approval to extend the network for six months to support new families who have registered and are eligible for assistance.
During this extension period, the social services employees of the ministry will conduct 60,000 visits, and 10,459 new Lebanese families will be selected to receive aid by the end of May 2023. Selection will be based on specific criteria, including small families, people with special needs, and the elderly.
All registered families who have not received aid can expect to receive a call or visit from the ministry team starting April 5th.
The World Bank primarily funds the program with $246 million, of which around $120 million has been utilized, and the ministry is currently waiting for $96 million.
The goal of the "Aman" program is to reach 160,000 Lebanese families. To ensure transparency, the Ministry of Social Affairs has provided contact numbers for complaints during working hours: 01388122, 01381221, and 01424593.
