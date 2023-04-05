US sanctions targeting corruption span across Lebanese political parties

2023-04-05
US sanctions targeting corruption span across Lebanese political parties
3min
US sanctions targeting corruption span across Lebanese political parties

If we look into the file of US sanctions against the Lebanese, it is clear that Hezbollah tops the list without competition.

However, if we delve into the details of the sanctions and the entities targeted by them, we can see that they were imposed on individuals associated with a number of Lebanese political parties and movements.

The US administration began its series of sanctions in 2007, targeting the leader of the Syrian Social Nationalist Party, Assaad Hardan, and former minister Wiam Wahhab, accusing them of working with Syrian officials to influence Lebanese policies.

Hezbollah's long journey with US sanctions began in late 2010, when African companies were accused of supporting the party. Since then, sanctions on individuals associated with the party have continued to this day, with the latest in 2023 targeting financial expert Hassan Moukalled and his sons Ryan and Rani, for facilitating Hezbollah's financial activities.

However, in 2018, sanctions directly targeting the party were imposed with the inclusion of its Secretary General, Hassan Nasrallah, as well as in 2019 against MP Mohammad Raad, head of the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc, and Wafiq Safa, who was associated with the Coordination and Liaison Committee.

The Amal Movement was not spared from the sanctions either, with the US administration imposing sanctions in 2020 on political aide to Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Ali Hassan Khalil, as well as on Yousef Finianos, associated with the Marada Movement, who was then Minister of Public Works and Transport, for their alleged involvement with Hezbollah and corruption.

In a recent development, Raymond and Teddy Rahme were added to the sanctions list on Tuesday. Raymond is close to the leader of the Marada Movement, Sleiman Frangieh, who defended him after his company, ZR Energy, was closely linked to the case of importing contaminated fuel. Meanwhile, Teddy has close ties with the leader of the Lebanese Forces party and is one of the largest donors to the International Cedar Festival, organized by the party.

Even the Free Patriotic Movement and its leader Gebran Bassil have not been immune from the sanctions. In November 2020, Bassil was accused of contributing to the spread of corruption in the country. Less than a year later, the US Treasury imposed sanctions on businessman Danny Khoury, also associated with Bassil, as well as on Jihad al-Arab, the brother of Abed al-Arab, the security officer for ex-Prime Minister Saad Hariri.

It appears that the US sanctions are not related to politics, but to corruption, as they have targeted conflicting and diverse political parties.

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:55

US and France diverge in approach to Hezbollah and Lebanese politics

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:27

Financing municipal elections in Lebanon: Options, obstacles, and considerations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:06

Frangieh shares insights on Paris talks with Hezbollah officials

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-04

"A Homeland Named Fairouz": A documentary and book celebrating 88 years of perfection

LBCI
World
04:23

Australian mayor readies world's first defamation lawsuit over ChatGPT content

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

Airport customs thwart attempt to smuggle liquid cocaine with female passenger coming from Ghana

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:30

In Lebanon, girls and women are increasingly under threat of going missing: report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-28

US Treasury Department imposes sanctions on suspected drug traffickers in Syria, Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:55

US and France diverge in approach to Hezbollah and Lebanese politics

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:22

Franjieh close to securing 65 votes for presidency, nomination announcement awaits suitable conditions

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:02

Lebanon might see breach at the beginning of summer: report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:06

Frangieh shares insights on Paris talks with Hezbollah officials

LBCI
Variety
10:44

Lebanon sees high reservation rates for the festive period, 32 percent of visitors are Arab

LBCI
World
01:14

China urges WTO to sift US-led chip export curbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:41

Beirut Governor amends the official tariffs for valet parking to LBP 75,000 within Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:30

In Lebanon, girls and women are increasingly under threat of going missing: report

