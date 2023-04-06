From $8.5 to $20 Million: Lebanon's unfinished Olympic-sized pool

News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-06 | 10:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
From $8.5 to $20 Million: Lebanon&#39;s unfinished Olympic-sized pool
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
From $8.5 to $20 Million: Lebanon's unfinished Olympic-sized pool

Lebanon's ongoing financial crisis has been attributed to many factors, and now a new report sheds light on a startling example of the government's mismanagement of funds.

Lebanon started building an Olympic-sized indoor pool in 2004, but as of 2023, the project remains unfinished. What is worse, the government has reportedly paid a staggering twenty million dollars for the incomplete pool.

However, the project was initially budgeted at $8.5 million, but it has since ballooned to $20 million without completion and requires an additional $10 million to complete it.

This shows the upward trajectory of public money waste in other large and small projects will be more explicit.

Suppose international organizations and countries are informed about Lebanon's mismanagement of funds with the example of this unfinished pool. In that case, they may begin to understand why the Lebanese people are suffering so much.

However, LBCI followed up on this case, and the Youth and Sports Committee has been meeting to address the issue and has decided to form a parliamentary investigation committee and a subsidiary committee to investigate.

Additionally, sources told LBCI that the Court of Audit had received documents and files related to the project to begin its financial investigation.

This unfinished swimming pool project is a shocking example of the waste of public funds and mismanagement of resources in Lebanon.

Thus, while investigations and audits are necessary steps toward accountability, legal action must also be taken against those involved in the mismanagement of public funds.

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanese

Lebanon

Olympic

Swimming Pool

Pool

Crisis

Crises

Financial

Loss

Mismanagement

LBCI Next
Salameh's term ending soon: Who will be the successor amid financial crisis?
The twenty million dollar Dive: The story of Lebanon's unfinished Olympic swimming pool
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-05

The twenty million dollar Dive: The story of Lebanon's unfinished Olympic swimming pool

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:44

Salameh's term ending soon: Who will be the successor amid financial crisis?

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-05

Qatar seeks to understand Lebanon's crisis during official visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-04

Maronite Patriarch and French Ambassador discuss efforts to overcome crisis in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:35

Legal battle against Lebanon's central bank governor faces jurisdictional dispute and Parisian hearing

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:45

Total Energies contracts Transocean to drill first well in Lebanon's block 9

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:44

Salameh's term ending soon: Who will be the successor amid financial crisis?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-05

The twenty million dollar Dive: The story of Lebanon's unfinished Olympic swimming pool

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-18

The Three Blessed Massabki Brothers to be named saints

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:45

Total Energies contracts Transocean to drill first well in Lebanon's block 9

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-16

Young Lebanese girl dazzles Sweden Got Talent’s jury

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:44

Salameh's term ending soon: Who will be the successor amid financial crisis?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border

LBCI
Middle East
12:27

US calls for de-escalation amid rising tensions in Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Gaza; Israel prepares for retaliation

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:35

Salameh's case puts Amal-Hezbollah duo's political agenda in question

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:13

Bassil refuses to serve anyone except Lebanon and FPM

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:50

UNIFIL issues statement on rocket fire, urges restraint to avoid escalation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:45

Total Energies contracts Transocean to drill first well in Lebanon's block 9

LBCI
Middle East
05:31

Azerbaijan arrests six over 'coup plot' blamed on Iran

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:35

Legal battle against Lebanon's central bank governor faces jurisdictional dispute and Parisian hearing

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app