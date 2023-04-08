NSSF launches electronic access to personal and business records amid electricity crisis

Lebanon's National Social Security Fund (NSSF) has announced its electronic services launch, enabling individuals to access their personal records and important documents online.



In collaboration with the European Union (EU), the NSSF has activated several services on its official website, www.cnss.gov.lb, allowing citizens to view their personal identification cards and find out their declared salary from their employer.



In addition, businesses can access their employee list and secondary name authorization for company transactions through the website after submitting their file to the NSSF.



However, implementing these electronic services has been pending due to the ongoing electricity crisis in Lebanon. Generators are only on when employees are present, but the server is usually out of service when there is no power. This has led to delays in processing requests and accessing records.



As a workaround, the NSSF advises individuals to organize their schedules on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, when employees are available at work. However, this schedule may change due to employee strikes or other unforeseen events.