Blame games and absent ministers: Chaos in joint committees session on municipal elections funding

Before the start of the joint committees' session dedicated to discussing eight items, including the allocation of 1500 billion for funding municipal elections, the written agenda was readable from its title.



Several ministers responsible for some items, such as justice, finance, and interior, were absent.



Caretaker Interior Minister Bassam al-Mawlawi, who was supposed to provide explanations about the readiness of his ministry, was absent without apologizing for his absence.



The session ended with the blame game for the failure to fund the elections and the presentation of multiple proposed laws to extend the mandates of municipal councils, including a proposal by MP Sajeeh Attieh to extend for one year.



The government's responsibility became a subject of debate between the Deputy Speaker of the Parliament, Elias Bou Saab, and MP Waddah al-Sadek.



Al-Sadek stated that the main blocs are represented in the government, which bears the responsibility.



At that point, MP Bou Saab requested to remove this statement from the minutes, considering it an insult to the MPs, saying: "Your words are unusual and cause unnecessary problems. If you want to attack the MPs, it's their right to defend themselves. Everyone has said that they are supportive of the elections."



With each of them sticking to their opinion and the implicit division among the MPs in support of al-Sadek or Bou Saab, the session was adjourned in the hope that the government would fulfill its responsibilities before the expiration of the proposed extension deadline.