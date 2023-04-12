News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ward Jouri
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Blame games and absent ministers: Chaos in joint committees session on municipal elections funding
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-12 | 11:38
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Blame games and absent ministers: Chaos in joint committees session on municipal elections funding
Before the start of the joint committees' session dedicated to discussing eight items, including the allocation of 1500 billion for funding municipal elections, the written agenda was readable from its title.
Several ministers responsible for some items, such as justice, finance, and interior, were absent.
Caretaker Interior Minister Bassam al-Mawlawi, who was supposed to provide explanations about the readiness of his ministry, was absent without apologizing for his absence.
The session ended with the blame game for the failure to fund the elections and the presentation of multiple proposed laws to extend the mandates of municipal councils, including a proposal by MP Sajeeh Attieh to extend for one year.
The government's responsibility became a subject of debate between the Deputy Speaker of the Parliament, Elias Bou Saab, and MP Waddah al-Sadek.
Al-Sadek stated that the main blocs are represented in the government, which bears the responsibility.
At that point, MP Bou Saab requested to remove this statement from the minutes, considering it an insult to the MPs, saying: "Your words are unusual and cause unnecessary problems. If you want to attack the MPs, it's their right to defend themselves. Everyone has said that they are supportive of the elections."
With each of them sticking to their opinion and the implicit division among the MPs in support of al-Sadek or Bou Saab, the session was adjourned in the hope that the government would fulfill its responsibilities before the expiration of the proposed extension deadline.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Municipalities
Elections
Lebanon
Next
Negotiations ongoing to secure public sector salary increases in Lebanon
The RTA's reopening raises questions about corruption in Lebanon's public sector
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
02:42
Fate of municipalities' elections remains uncertain
Press Highlights
02:42
Fate of municipalities' elections remains uncertain
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-11
Uncertainty surrounds Lebanon's municipal elections
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-11
Uncertainty surrounds Lebanon's municipal elections
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-08
The role of judges: Challenges ahead for Lebanon's upcoming municipal elections
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-08
The role of judges: Challenges ahead for Lebanon's upcoming municipal elections
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-05
Financing municipal elections in Lebanon: Options, obstacles, and considerations
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-05
Financing municipal elections in Lebanon: Options, obstacles, and considerations
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Where interests meet: Lebanese leaders find common ground in joint committees and municipal elections
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Where interests meet: Lebanese leaders find common ground in joint committees and municipal elections
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:46
Organized theft of high-tension towers causes power outage in Bekaa, Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:46
Organized theft of high-tension towers causes power outage in Bekaa, Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
11:21
No light at the end of the tunnel: The complexities of implementing Lebanon's emergency electricity plan
Lebanon Economy
11:21
No light at the end of the tunnel: The complexities of implementing Lebanon's emergency electricity plan
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:08
IMF officials refuse to hear empty promises from Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
10:08
IMF officials refuse to hear empty promises from Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-13
US FDIC shifts SVB deposits to new bridge bank, names CEO
World
2023-03-13
US FDIC shifts SVB deposits to new bridge bank, names CEO
0
Lebanon Economy
14:46
Judge Aoun to lift Salameh's travel ban on Thursday ahead of Paris hearing
Lebanon Economy
14:46
Judge Aoun to lift Salameh's travel ban on Thursday ahead of Paris hearing
0
Variety
2023-01-02
Vintage footage shows Lebanon celebrating NYE before civil war
Variety
2023-01-02
Vintage footage shows Lebanon celebrating NYE before civil war
0
Variety
04:32
Jordan's 'Last Dance' sneakers sell for record $2.2 mln
Variety
04:32
Jordan's 'Last Dance' sneakers sell for record $2.2 mln
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
11:21
No light at the end of the tunnel: The complexities of implementing Lebanon's emergency electricity plan
Lebanon Economy
11:21
No light at the end of the tunnel: The complexities of implementing Lebanon's emergency electricity plan
2
Lebanon News
06:07
Bou Saab proposes a law to extend municipal councils by four months
Lebanon News
06:07
Bou Saab proposes a law to extend municipal councils by four months
3
Lebanon Economy
14:46
Judge Aoun to lift Salameh's travel ban on Thursday ahead of Paris hearing
Lebanon Economy
14:46
Judge Aoun to lift Salameh's travel ban on Thursday ahead of Paris hearing
4
Press Highlights
04:48
Lebanon's political and banking systems under mounting pressure
Press Highlights
04:48
Lebanon's political and banking systems under mounting pressure
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:38
Blame games and absent ministers: Chaos in joint committees session on municipal elections funding
News Bulletin Reports
11:38
Blame games and absent ministers: Chaos in joint committees session on municipal elections funding
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:08
IMF officials refuse to hear empty promises from Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
10:08
IMF officials refuse to hear empty promises from Lebanon
7
World
01:49
Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail - sources
World
01:49
Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail - sources
8
Lebanon Economy
09:01
Negotiations ongoing to secure public sector salary increases in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
09:01
Negotiations ongoing to secure public sector salary increases in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store