News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon's tourism industry booms with high occupancy rates during Eid Al Fitr
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-16 | 11:18
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon's tourism industry booms with high occupancy rates during Eid Al Fitr
As the holiday of Eid Al Fitr approaches, Lebanon sees a surge in airport traffic and hotel bookings. Families who have not seen each other for years are reuniting with tears of joy, while young people flock to join the big celebrations with their loved ones.
Airport traffic is expected to increase from Sunday until the first day of Eid Al Fitr, with a 25 percent increase in traffic this month compared to last month during non-holiday periods.
However, the first reliance is on Lebanese expatriates, but tourists from Gulf countries, Iraq, Syria, Jordan, and Egypt are also expected to arrive in the upcoming days.
While most Lebanese people spend their holidays at home, many Lebanese and foreigners prefer to stay in hotels.
According to the Tourism Ministry, hotel bookings in Beirut have reached 36 percent for Eid Al Fitr, with some hotels exceeding 80 percent occupancy rates.
In Mount Lebanon, the bookings have reached 20 percent, with some hotels exceeding 60 percent. These rates are expected to rise as Lebanese and Arab tourists usually book at the last minute.
Nevertheless, tourists need to be aware that restaurants are almost fully booked.
Restaurants have regained their dynamism, and that is excluding demands for traditional Lebanese food such as mezze, hookah, saj, and grilled lamb.
In addition, many Lebanese artists have returned to perform concerts for Eid Al Fitr, and nightclubs are fully booked.
According to sources, this year's Eid Al Fitr season promises a bright period for the restaurant industry in Lebanon.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Tourism
Industry
Booms
High
Occupancy
Rates
Eid Al Fitr
Next
Lebanese Parliament and Cabinet to hold simultaneous session to discuss municipal elections delay
China's global ambitions... A threat to US dominance?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-04-04
Lebanon sees high reservation rates for the festive period, 32 percent of visitors are Arab
Variety
2023-04-04
Lebanon sees high reservation rates for the festive period, 32 percent of visitors are Arab
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-14
Lebanon has the highest cost of living in the world: report
Press Highlights
2023-04-14
Lebanon has the highest cost of living in the world: report
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-12
Organized theft of high-tension towers causes power outage in Bekaa, Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-12
Organized theft of high-tension towers causes power outage in Bekaa, Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-10
Lebanon struggles to unify exchange rates: Banque Du Liban's efforts fall short of IMF's conditions
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-10
Lebanon struggles to unify exchange rates: Banque Du Liban's efforts fall short of IMF's conditions
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:44
Hamas delegation visits Saudi Arabia amid speculation of a thaw in relations
News Bulletin Reports
12:44
Hamas delegation visits Saudi Arabia amid speculation of a thaw in relations
0
Lebanon Economy
10:48
Banks in debt: Negotiations between International Financial Institutions and Lebanese banks
Lebanon Economy
10:48
Banks in debt: Negotiations between International Financial Institutions and Lebanese banks
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:23
Lebanese Parliament and Cabinet to hold simultaneous session to discuss municipal elections delay
News Bulletin Reports
10:23
Lebanese Parliament and Cabinet to hold simultaneous session to discuss municipal elections delay
0
World
2023-04-15
China's global ambitions... A threat to US dominance?
World
2023-04-15
China's global ambitions... A threat to US dominance?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-06
Total Energies contracts Transocean to drill first well in Lebanon's block 9
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-06
Total Energies contracts Transocean to drill first well in Lebanon's block 9
0
World
05:48
Australia's Woodside Energy seeks investor support against proxy firm in 2023 meet
World
05:48
Australia's Woodside Energy seeks investor support against proxy firm in 2023 meet
0
Variety
2023-04-05
‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ is okey-dokey
Variety
2023-04-05
‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ is okey-dokey
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-13
Ministry of Health launches new app to address drug price discrepancies
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-13
Ministry of Health launches new app to address drug price discrepancies
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
10:48
Banks in debt: Negotiations between International Financial Institutions and Lebanese banks
Lebanon Economy
10:48
Banks in debt: Negotiations between International Financial Institutions and Lebanese banks
2
Lebanon News
07:36
Lebanese parliamentary delegation heads to Washington for crucial talks
Lebanon News
07:36
Lebanese parliamentary delegation heads to Washington for crucial talks
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:18
Lebanon's tourism industry booms with high occupancy rates during Eid Al Fitr
News Bulletin Reports
11:18
Lebanon's tourism industry booms with high occupancy rates during Eid Al Fitr
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:44
Hamas delegation visits Saudi Arabia amid speculation of a thaw in relations
News Bulletin Reports
12:44
Hamas delegation visits Saudi Arabia amid speculation of a thaw in relations
5
News Bulletin Reports
10:23
Lebanese Parliament and Cabinet to hold simultaneous session to discuss municipal elections delay
News Bulletin Reports
10:23
Lebanese Parliament and Cabinet to hold simultaneous session to discuss municipal elections delay
6
Lebanon News
04:45
US, UN Launch Financial Support Program for Lebanon's Internal Security Forces
Lebanon News
04:45
US, UN Launch Financial Support Program for Lebanon's Internal Security Forces
7
Middle East
02:49
Son of toppled Iranian Shah to visit Israel
Middle East
02:49
Son of toppled Iranian Shah to visit Israel
8
Middle East
07:49
Saudi prince gives 4% Aramco stake to public investment firm
Middle East
07:49
Saudi prince gives 4% Aramco stake to public investment firm
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store