As the holiday of Eid Al Fitr approaches, Lebanon sees a surge in airport traffic and hotel bookings. Families who have not seen each other for years are reuniting with tears of joy, while young people flock to join the big celebrations with their loved ones.



Airport traffic is expected to increase from Sunday until the first day of Eid Al Fitr, with a 25 percent increase in traffic this month compared to last month during non-holiday periods.



However, the first reliance is on Lebanese expatriates, but tourists from Gulf countries, Iraq, Syria, Jordan, and Egypt are also expected to arrive in the upcoming days.



While most Lebanese people spend their holidays at home, many Lebanese and foreigners prefer to stay in hotels.



According to the Tourism Ministry, hotel bookings in Beirut have reached 36 percent for Eid Al Fitr, with some hotels exceeding 80 percent occupancy rates.



In Mount Lebanon, the bookings have reached 20 percent, with some hotels exceeding 60 percent. These rates are expected to rise as Lebanese and Arab tourists usually book at the last minute.



Nevertheless, tourists need to be aware that restaurants are almost fully booked.



Restaurants have regained their dynamism, and that is excluding demands for traditional Lebanese food such as mezze, hookah, saj, and grilled lamb.



In addition, many Lebanese artists have returned to perform concerts for Eid Al Fitr, and nightclubs are fully booked.



According to sources, this year's Eid Al Fitr season promises a bright period for the restaurant industry in Lebanon.