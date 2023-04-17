Lebanese Forces threaten to challenge extension of municipal councils

News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-17 | 11:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese Forces threaten to challenge extension of municipal councils
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanese Forces threaten to challenge extension of municipal councils

Lebanon's political crisis is deepening as the government considers extending the terms of municipal councils. The Lebanese Forces party warns that any extension would violate the constitution and will object to it before the Constitutional Council.

The party's objection is based on a ruling issued by the Constitutional Council in 1997, which nullified a previous extension of municipal councils and compelled the government to hold elections.

However, the council relied on constitutional principles and international treaties that emphasize the periodicity of elections, the rotation of power, and the prohibition of exceeding the duration of the proxy given by citizens to municipal councils.

According to constitutional expert Said Malek, the council did not find any compelling circumstances justifying the extension in 1997. Thus, he explains that for a case to be compelling, it must be unexpected, not subject to remedy, and not caused by the government's actions.

Based on these jurisprudences, is there a compelling circumstance that justifies the extension today?

According to constitutional sources, the current circumstances are similar to those in 1997. 

However, despite its flaws, they fear that the parliament may adopt a short-term extension that might be technically and legally acceptable to the Constitutional Council.

Another constitutional issue arises before the proposal becomes law: who has the authority to enact it?

Hence, former Minister Ziad Baroud points out that the President of the Republic is the official enactor of laws. But who is the President of the Republic today? Is it the half-government or the whole government?

This question highlights the ongoing political stalemate in Lebanon. The Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) supports the extension and has been boycotting government meetings since the presidential vacuum.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanese

Forces

Threaten

Challenge

Extension

Municipal

Councils

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Public sector salary increase tops cabinet agenda on Tuesday
Hamas delegation visits Saudi Arabia amid speculation of a thaw in relations
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:57

Lebanese municipal elections postponement faces legal challenges and constitutional concerns

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-08

The role of judges: Challenges ahead for Lebanon's upcoming municipal elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:45

US, UN Launch Financial Support Program for Lebanon's Internal Security Forces

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-16

Lebanese Parliament and Cabinet to hold simultaneous session to discuss municipal elections delay

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:32

Dark cloud over Beirut: Hidden cost of private generators

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:14

75 MPs expected to secure quorum for municipal election postponement vote

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:52

Saudi Arabia launches four special economic zones in pursuit of Vision 2030 diversification

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:39

ALULA SOUS LES ETOILES: A Franco-Saudi Musical Fusion on LBCI

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-16

Banks in debt: Negotiations between International Financial Institutions and Lebanese banks

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:09

Lebanon to reportedly close its consulate in Paris and merge it with the embassy: report

LBCI
Sports
2022-12-21

French federation to take action against abusers of World Cup players

LBCI
Sports
2023-04-14

Sevilla launch late fightback to draw with Man United

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:34

Public sector salary increase tops cabinet agenda on Tuesday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:39

ALULA SOUS LES ETOILES: A Franco-Saudi Musical Fusion on LBCI

LBCI
Press Highlights
05:37

Lebanon approaches the LBP one million banknote: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:45

US, UN Launch Financial Support Program for Lebanon's Internal Security Forces

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:32

Dark cloud over Beirut: Hidden cost of private generators

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:09

Lebanon to reportedly close its consulate in Paris and merge it with the embassy: report

LBCI
Variety
07:44

In Lebanon, a video shows hordes of migrating swans over the south

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:16

Proposed legislation seeks to grant Lebanon's Finance Ministry greater control over banknote printing

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app