News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ward Jouri
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Defending free speech: Lawyers' struggle against Beirut Bar Association's restrictions
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-18 | 10:51
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Defending free speech: Lawyers' struggle against Beirut Bar Association's restrictions
In "Mother of Laws," the Beirut Bar Association continues to restrict lawyers' freedom of expression.
The latest episodes of this restriction include summoning three lawyers for investigation: Nizar Saghieh, Hussein Ramadan, and Youssef al-Khatib.
Lawyers Hussein Ramadan and Youssef al-Khatib were orally summoned to attend a hearing with the Commissioner of Justice Palace, based on a request from the Bar Association President Nader Kaspar, sources told LBCI.
Ramadan's summon is related to a social media post in which he criticized a member of the Bar Association, while al-Khatib's summon is related to a social media post in which he tackled financial issues related to the Lawyers' Retirement Fund.
However, the summon of lawyer Nizar Saghieh for a hearing before the Beirut Bar Association was different.
The summon did not mention the reasons or basis for this request.
Saghieh publicly announced his rejection of the Bar Association's decision. He is one of the 13 lawyers who filed a lawsuit challenging the Bar Association's decision before the Court of Appeals that examine bar-related cases, which has set May 4th as the date for the ruling.
LBCI have repeatedly tried to contact Nader Kaspar, the President of the Beirut Bar Association, to understand the reasons behind these summons, but there has been no response.
How can a Bar Association, which is supposed to uphold the principle of freedom, summon lawyers?
This contradicts the leading role that it must play in protecting freedom of speech and expression.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Free Speech
Beirut Bar
Lebanon
Next
Broken currencies: Unveiling the downfall of Lebanon's purchasing power
Lebanese Forces threaten to challenge extension of municipal councils
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
11:28
Broken currencies: Unveiling the downfall of Lebanon's purchasing power
Lebanon Economy
11:28
Broken currencies: Unveiling the downfall of Lebanon's purchasing power
0
Press Highlights
11:16
Lebanon faces rising frequency of forest fires: report
Press Highlights
11:16
Lebanon faces rising frequency of forest fires: report
0
Lebanon News
08:53
UK imposes sanctions on Lebanon-based Hezbollah financier, Nazem Ahmad
Lebanon News
08:53
UK imposes sanctions on Lebanon-based Hezbollah financier, Nazem Ahmad
0
Press Highlights
03:43
Lebanon is preparing for an international tender for Beirut Port reconstruction: report
Press Highlights
03:43
Lebanon is preparing for an international tender for Beirut Port reconstruction: report
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Saudi FM's visit to Damascus marks new chapter in Gulf-Syria ties
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Saudi FM's visit to Damascus marks new chapter in Gulf-Syria ties
0
Lebanon Economy
11:28
Broken currencies: Unveiling the downfall of Lebanon's purchasing power
Lebanon Economy
11:28
Broken currencies: Unveiling the downfall of Lebanon's purchasing power
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-17
Lebanese Forces threaten to challenge extension of municipal councils
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-17
Lebanese Forces threaten to challenge extension of municipal councils
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-17
Dark cloud over Beirut: Hidden cost of private generators
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-17
Dark cloud over Beirut: Hidden cost of private generators
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
2023-02-16
Ruthless Man City go top with statement win at Arsenal
Sports
2023-02-16
Ruthless Man City go top with statement win at Arsenal
0
Variety
06:49
Ada releases new automated generative AI-driven customer service suite
Variety
06:49
Ada releases new automated generative AI-driven customer service suite
0
Variety
06:51
Shein and Temu the latest China tech targets in Congress body’s sights
Variety
06:51
Shein and Temu the latest China tech targets in Congress body’s sights
0
World
16:21
US sanctions massive money laundering network, linked to Hezbollah financier
World
16:21
US sanctions massive money laundering network, linked to Hezbollah financier
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World
16:21
US sanctions massive money laundering network, linked to Hezbollah financier
World
16:21
US sanctions massive money laundering network, linked to Hezbollah financier
2
Lebanon News
08:53
UK imposes sanctions on Lebanon-based Hezbollah financier, Nazem Ahmad
Lebanon News
08:53
UK imposes sanctions on Lebanon-based Hezbollah financier, Nazem Ahmad
3
Press Highlights
03:43
Lebanon is preparing for an international tender for Beirut Port reconstruction: report
Press Highlights
03:43
Lebanon is preparing for an international tender for Beirut Port reconstruction: report
4
Sports
11:51
Lebanese cabinet approves special provision for American basketball player Omari Spellman to Join national team
Sports
11:51
Lebanese cabinet approves special provision for American basketball player Omari Spellman to Join national team
5
Lebanon News
02:22
Fuel prices touch new highs in Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:22
Fuel prices touch new highs in Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
09:05
40th Anniversary of the US Embassy Beirut Bombing: Remembering the victims and strengthening bonds
Lebanon News
09:05
40th Anniversary of the US Embassy Beirut Bombing: Remembering the victims and strengthening bonds
7
Lebanon Economy
11:28
Broken currencies: Unveiling the downfall of Lebanon's purchasing power
Lebanon Economy
11:28
Broken currencies: Unveiling the downfall of Lebanon's purchasing power
8
Lebanon News
06:53
PM Najib Mikati: If you do not want to postpone the municipal elections, do not attend the session
Lebanon News
06:53
PM Najib Mikati: If you do not want to postpone the municipal elections, do not attend the session
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store