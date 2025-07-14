Israel army says will not allow military threat in southern Syria

Israel's army said Monday that it would not permit the "threat" of a military presence in Syria's south after it struck several tanks near Sweida, the scene of clashes between Sunni Bedouin tribes and Druze fighters.



"The presence of these (tanks) in southern Syria may pose a threat to the State of Israel. The (Israeli army) will not allow the establishment of a military threat in southern Syria and will operate against it," the army said in a statement.



AFP