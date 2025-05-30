Ukraine, Russia 'want ceasefire,' Turkey FM says en route to Kyiv

30-05-2025 | 03:43
Ukraine, Russia 'want ceasefire,' Turkey FM says en route to Kyiv
Ukraine, Russia 'want ceasefire,' Turkey FM says en route to Kyiv

Russia and Ukraine both want a ceasefire to halt three years of war, Turkey's top diplomat said on Friday as he headed to Kyiv after holding talks in Moscow.

"I observe that the issue is beginning to take a more optimistic turn as negotiations start. Both parties want a ceasefire. No one says they don't want it," Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on the train taking him to Kyiv, reported news agency Anadolu.

AFP

World News

Ukraine

Russia

Ceasefire

Turkey

Foreign Minister

Talks

