Education Ministry plans exam dates amidst uncertain funding

News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-22 | 12:28
High views
Education Ministry plans exam dates amidst uncertain funding
2min
Education Ministry plans exam dates amidst uncertain funding

Caretaker Education Minister, Abbas Halabi, has confirmed that there will be no cancellation or postponement of the official exams for intermediate brevet and secondary school certificates, despite the repeated strikes in the public sector.

The issue will be discussed after the holiday season. The dates for these exams will be announced once the necessary arrangements have been made on the financial, administrative, and educational levels.

Financially, the teachers on strike, especially those in secondary schools, are expected to return to teaching after receiving their salary increases. The administration deemed these increases acceptable after adding four salaries for public sector employees on top of the three they already receive.

In addition, the remaining balances from projects funded by UNICEF last year will be paid out in dollars as advances.

Once these matters are resolved, the Ministry will discuss the exam dates and whether they will be set in late June or early July, as requested by private schools.

Moreover, the remaining days of the academic year and the percentage of the curriculum that should be taught will also be considered. The Education Ministry will determine the review materials and whether there will be any optional subjects for students.

However, funding for organizing the exams and allowances for those involved remains to be determined.

Will the funding also be provided by UNICEF, or will the Ministry seek other resources if insufficient money is in its budget?

Will the teachers on strike be satisfied with the significant salary increases and other provided allowances?

