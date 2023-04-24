Who are the MPs determined to obstruct Frangieh's path to Baabda?

News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-24 | 09:55
High views
2min
Who are the MPs determined to obstruct Frangieh's path to Baabda?

43 members of parliament (MPs) are needed to prevent the election of a president for the Republic of Lebanon. 

The leader of the Lebanese Forces party has decided that they will block any session aimed at electing Suleiman Frangieh, the head of the Marada Movement, without the support of MPs from the Strong Lebanon bloc (Free Patriotic Movement).

So where will these 43 MPs come from

- 19 MPs from the Lebanese Forces party and their ally in the Strong Republic bloc, MP Kamil Chamoun.
- Nine MPs from the 12 Change MPs are determined to reject any presidential candidate that is part of the existing political system.
- Four MPs from the Kataeb party 
- Four MPs from the Tajadod bloc
As for the remaining seven MPs needed to reach the 43 required to block the session, LBCI has been in contact with them and several other independent and opposition MPs.

Some have taken a firm stance in boycotting the election session for Frangieh based on their rejection of the candidate supported by the Hezbollah-Amal duo. 

Others have preferred to remain reserved about announcing their final position, awaiting the final stance of the Free Patriotic Movement.

These 43 MPs, possibly more, can block the required two-thirds quorum of the 86-member parliament, especially if MPs from the Free Patriotic Movement and other independent MPs join the boycott. 

In this case, all doors will be closed for any hope of gathering votes here and there to elect the candidate supported by the Hezbollah-Amal duo and their allies.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

MPs

Frangieh

Baabda

quorum

LF leader Geagea vows to obstruct quorum if Frangieh secures 65 votes
Latest on the maritime property violations file
