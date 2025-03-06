Israeli funding to Syria's Druze stirs controversy amid unmet northern rebuilding needs

News Bulletin Reports
06-03-2025 | 12:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli funding to Syria&#39;s Druze stirs controversy amid unmet northern rebuilding needs
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Israeli funding to Syria's Druze stirs controversy amid unmet northern rebuilding needs

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

Israelis are still grappling with the government's failure to allocate sufficient funds to rebuild northern towns devastated by the war, while funds continue to flow to Druze communities in southern Syria.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly seeking to secure the annexation of southern Syrian Druze villages to Israel as part of his broader regional strategy.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar approved $800,000 in humanitarian aid to Syrian Druze, with 30% of the funds directed to Druze villages in the buffer zone imposed by Israel inside Syria, and 70% allocated to Suwayda in the Jabal al-Druze region.

Another sum, advanced by Netanyahu, amounted to $1.1 billion in an attempt to also support Syria's Druze and conscript them.

As Israel intensifies its international campaign to establish a federal and autonomous system in Syria along ethnic lines, it is simultaneously working to secure a majority of supporters for the plan. Channel 14 has been a key platform in marketing the initiative.

During the swearing-in ceremony of the new army chief of staff Eyal Zamir, Netanyahu boasted about Israel's control over Mount Hermon, while hinting at his ambition to expand Israeli influence deeper into Syrian territory through an alliance with the Druze.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel

Funding

Syria

Druze

Community

Benjamin Netanyahu

LBCI Next
Lebanon's reform roadmap: Key takeaways from Cabinet session as it advances reform agenda
Shepherds and farmers fear daily incursions as war's toll on south Lebanon areas grows
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-02

Proposals for expanded buffer zone: Israel's withdrawal from South Lebanon stirs controversy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-06

Syria's educational reforms spark controversy amid political shifts

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-04

Israeli FM says Israel working diplomatically to protect Kurdish autonomy in northern Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-02

Israel's 'lament' over Syria's Druze signals a shift in its ambitions from the Golan to the Euphrates: What’s behind the recent escalation?

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Gaza's future and Fatah's internal struggles: Palestinian president's amnesty announcement sparks debate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Lebanon's reform roadmap: Key takeaways from Cabinet session as it advances reform agenda

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-05

Shepherds and farmers fear daily incursions as war's toll on south Lebanon areas grows

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-05

Buffer zones and outposts: Israel’s evolving strategy on the Lebanese front

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Mikati condemns Netanyahu's remarks on Palestinian statehood, calls for fairer UN action

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-25

MP Michel Daher says economic improvement key to solving Lebanon's financial crisis during parliamentary session

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

Israeli funding to Syria's Druze stirs controversy amid unmet northern rebuilding needs

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-06

Trump says no soldiers needed in Gaza, US would take over after war

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:07

President Aoun says Saudi Arabia ready to assist Lebanon once reforms are implemented

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:36

Finance Minister Yassine Jaber: Lebanese government committed to key financial and customs reforms

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:22

PM Nawaf Salam after Cabinet session at Baabda Palace: Cabinet approved issuing the 2025 budget

LBCI
Middle East News
14:50

Syrian security forces arrest former Intelligence Chief accused of assassinating Kamal Jumblatt

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:54

Lebanon's Cabinet approves 2025 budget decree, discusses reforms and climate risks

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:48

MP Abdul Rahman Bizri to LBCI: Municipal elections in South Lebanon are a national necessity

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Lebanon's reform roadmap: Key takeaways from Cabinet session as it advances reform agenda

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:54

IMF fact-finding mission to visit Lebanon next week

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More