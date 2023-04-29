News
Import goods prices to increase due to customs tariff adjustments
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-29 | 12:27
Import goods prices to increase due to customs tariff adjustments
Starting from May 1st, the prices of imported goods in Lebanon will increase due to adjustments in customs tariffs.
The government's decision to increase the customs dollar according to the Sayrafa exchange rate will cause the prices of many goods to rise.
The percentage of customs duty applied to each item is calculated based on a fixed exchange rate of 60,000 LBP per US dollar, but with the new adjustments, it will be based on the current rate of Sayrafa.
For example, an imported cheese mold with a 25% customs duty will increase by approximately 10%.
However, the percentage increase will vary according to the customs duty rate of each item.
Some affected imported goods include canned vegetables and fruits, chocolate, biscuits, candies, cheeses, and dairy products. Additionally, prices of clothing, electrical appliances, household items, and others will be impacted even more significantly.
But some goods will remain exempt from customs duties, so their prices will not be affected.
However, will the Lebanese authorities be able to prevent prices from going up on all items?
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Lebanese
Goods
Prices
Increase
Price
Import
Customs
Exchange Rate
Dollar
Syrian refugees crisis: How Lebanon bears the burden while NGOs receive aid
Iran affirms support for Lebanon during Foreign Minister's visit
