EDL takes steps to address electricity theft in Syrian refugee camps
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-30 | 11:18
EDL takes steps to address electricity theft in Syrian refugee camps
Electricité du Liban (EDL) has installed 400 meters on electrical outlets that can power 400 camps or refugee settlements in northern Lebanon in order to bill those who are benefiting from government electricity for an hour or less or more.
However, EDL is expected to install 494 meters of outlets to power Syrian refugee camps and settlements in the Bekaa region by May 18.
EDL expects an increase in the total number of meters installed on outlets that can power Syrian refugee camps and settlements to a thousand.
Moreover, this step comes as EDL believes that there are illegal connections to the electricity network by refugees. Therefore the meters will allow the company to determine the amount of electricity consumed by these camps and settlements by sending bills to the entities providing care and funding for Syrian refugees, requiring them to pay what they owe.
This will take place at the end of August, and those responsible will have four months to find solutions and funding, and if it does not happen, the electricity supply to these camps and settlements will be cut off.
The Chairman of the Board of EDL, Kamal Hayek, spoke clearly about this issue at a press conference on April 13, stating that in the Mount Lebanon, South, and Beirut regions, there are limited camps and settlements for Syrian refugees that this initiative will cover.
However, most refugees live in rented houses or buildings or work as laborers in these areas. Therefore they are expected to pay electricity bills which also applies to Syrian refugees who rent homes and buildings in the north and Bekaa regions.
It should be noted that some camps are committed to paying bills, such as in Zahle, where there are meters belonging to Electricity of Zahle, a private institution in the city.
