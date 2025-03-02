Walid Jumblatt reaffirms opposition to peace with Israel, calls for Palestinian state, and plans Damascus visit

Lebanon News
02-03-2025 | 09:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Walid Jumblatt reaffirms opposition to peace with Israel, calls for Palestinian state, and plans Damascus visit
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Walid Jumblatt reaffirms opposition to peace with Israel, calls for Palestinian state, and plans Damascus visit

Former Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblatt said that Israel's objective is to dismantle the region and that its "biblical project has no boundaries." 

He emphasized that this is an old and new project that has failed in Lebanon.

In a press conference on Sunday, Jumblatt reiterated his firm stance against reconciliation with Israel, stating, "We have always been and will remain opposed to peace with Israel until a Palestinian state is created and a solution for Palestinian refugees is found."

He also warned Syria's "freedom fighters" to be cautious of Israeli schemes, adding, "If a small group from here or there seeks to drag Syria into chaos, I do not believe that those who unified Syria will respond to [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu's invitation."

In a statement about his future plans, Jumblatt revealed that he would visit Damascus again. He also mentioned that he had requested a meeting with Syria's new President, Ahmed al-Sharaa.
 
 

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Lebanon

Walid Jumblatt

Israel

Syria

Ahmed al-Sharaa

Benjamin Netanyahu

LBCI Next
Gas tanker explosion in Dawse, Akkar leaves injuries; details still unfolding
Suspicious money transfer unveiled: Man arrested in Beirut Airport after returning from Istanbul with $2.5 million
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-25

Walid Jumblatt offers condolences for Hezbollah leaders, calls for full liberation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-16

Walid Jumblatt says future confrontation with Israel 'must be political, not military'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-27

Walid Jumblatt says from Baabda Palace: Israeli plan is to divide the region

LBCI
World News
2025-02-05

Saudi Arabia, in quick response to Trump, says no ties with Israel without Palestinian state

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:21

Lebanon's president hosts tribute to LBCI reporter Hoda Chedid, honoring her perseverance and patriotism

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:44

Gas tanker explosion in Dawse, Akkar leaves injuries; details still unfolding

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Suspicious money transfer unveiled: Man arrested in Beirut Airport after returning from Istanbul with $2.5 million

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:43

Lebanon's Minister of Administrative Reform Fadi Makki discusses administrative development cooperation with ESCWA's Rola Dashti

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-01

MP Ibrahim Mneimneh to LBCI: Calls for national security strategy to reassure all communities, rejects separate deal with Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-07

Lebanon's President Aoun congratulates Syria's Sharaa, agrees on border coordination

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

French Ambassador visits Lebanese Civil Defense, pledges continued support

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Suspicious money transfer unveiled: Man arrested in Beirut Airport after returning from Istanbul with $2.5 million

LBCI
Middle East News
06:10

Israel's military chief says Hezbollah could have reached Haifa on October 7: Report

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:21

Lebanon's president hosts tribute to LBCI reporter Hoda Chedid, honoring her perseverance and patriotism

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:44

Gas tanker explosion in Dawse, Akkar leaves injuries; details still unfolding

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:33

Walid Jumblatt reaffirms opposition to peace with Israel, calls for Palestinian state, and plans Damascus visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:43

Lebanon's Minister of Administrative Reform Fadi Makki discusses administrative development cooperation with ESCWA's Rola Dashti

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel-Hamas prisoner exchange deal faces uncertainty as Netanyahu delays key phases

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:51

Hamas armed wing releases new footage of Israeli hostages in Gaza

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More