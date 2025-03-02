News
Walid Jumblatt reaffirms opposition to peace with Israel, calls for Palestinian state, and plans Damascus visit
Lebanon News
02-03-2025 | 09:33
Walid Jumblatt reaffirms opposition to peace with Israel, calls for Palestinian state, and plans Damascus visit
Former Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblatt said that Israel's objective is to dismantle the region and that its "biblical project has no boundaries."
He emphasized that this is an old and new project that has failed in Lebanon.
In a press conference on Sunday, Jumblatt reiterated his firm stance against reconciliation with Israel, stating, "We have always been and will remain opposed to peace with Israel until a Palestinian state is created and a solution for Palestinian refugees is found."
He also warned Syria's "freedom fighters" to be cautious of Israeli schemes, adding, "If a small group from here or there seeks to drag Syria into chaos, I do not believe that those who unified Syria will respond to [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu's invitation."
In a statement about his future plans, Jumblatt revealed that he would visit Damascus again. He also mentioned that he had requested a meeting with Syria's new President, Ahmed al-Sharaa.
Lebanon
Walid Jumblatt
Israel
Syria
Ahmed al-Sharaa
Benjamin Netanyahu
