Israel accuses Iran of funding Hezbollah via Beirut Airport, complaints filed with US-led ceasefire committee: WSJ

Lebanon News
31-01-2025 | 04:30
High views
Israel accuses Iran of funding Hezbollah via Beirut Airport, complaints filed with US-led ceasefire committee: WSJ
3min
Israel accuses Iran of funding Hezbollah via Beirut Airport, complaints filed with US-led ceasefire committee: WSJ

Israel has formally complained to the U.S.-led committee overseeing the ceasefire in Lebanon, alleging that Iranian diplomats and others are funneling tens of millions of dollars in cash to Hezbollah in an effort to revive the group. 

According to a U.S. defense official speaking on behalf of the committee and sources familiar with the matter, Iranian envoys have been traveling from Tehran to Beirut International Airport with suitcases filled with U.S. dollars.

In addition, Israel claims that Turkish nationals have been used to transport the funds from Istanbul to Beirut by air. 

The Wall Street Journal reported these claims, citing anonymous sources.

The U.S.-led ceasefire committee, which includes representatives from Israel, Lebanon, the U.S., France, and the United Nations, does not adjudicate on alleged violations but has forwarded the complaints to the Lebanese government. 

Some officials in the committee have stated that they are aware of Iran's use of the airport to smuggle funds, and some have deemed the allegations credible.

Turkish officials have denied these claims, saying that any large sums of cash passing through Istanbul's airport would be detectable by X-ray machines or other security measures. 

They added that no such movements have been reported, nor has any third party raised this issue with Turkey.

Israel has pledged to prevent Hezbollah from rebuilding its resources and has warned it will strike Beirut Airport if it is used to smuggle aid to the group.

According to a source familiar with Hezbollah's operations, the group has not faced a liquidity crisis.

It has been paying compensation for heavily damaged property, with annual rents ranging from $12,000 to $14,000, along with additional payments for furnishings.

Previously, Iran's main route for supplying Hezbollah with money and weapons had been through Syria, but Israeli officials have stated that Iran has also used Beirut Airport for smuggling cash and gold in the past. 

The Syrian route has reportedly mainly been closed off since the fall of the Assad regime last year, increasing the significance of Beirut Airport as a route for Iranian support to Hezbollah.

Lebanese officials clarified that under the ceasefire agreement, the airport is under strict control by the Lebanese army to prevent the smuggling of funding and weapons to Hezbollah. 

A senior Lebanese security official stated that while it would be difficult to smuggle large sums of cash through the airport, valuables such as gemstones and diamonds might evade detection.

