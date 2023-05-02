News
Lebanon launches national survey campaign to count and register Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-02 | 13:32
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon launches national survey campaign to count and register Syrian refugees
Last week, especially after the meeting at the Grand Serail regarding the refugee crisis and its repercussions on Lebanon, the Ministry of Interior and Municipalities continued its efforts today at the level of the provinces.
According to a statement issued by the ministry, it instructed governors and, through them, mayors and mukhtars to launch a national survey campaign to count and register Syrian refugees.
The Ministry of Interior requested from municipalities and mukhtars not to process any formality or provide any documentation to any refugee unless their registration has been confirmed.
The citizens were also asked not to give any property for rent before verifying the registration of the refugee with the local authority.
While the ministry reiterated its request to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to provide the General Security with detailed data on registered Syrian refugees, sources told LBCI that the General Security received a letter on Tuesday afternoon from UNHCR, confirming the formation of a joint technical coordination committee comprising representatives from both parties to exchange information and detailed data about Syrian refugees within the framework that safeguards the confidentiality of this information.
Furthermore, the same sources indicate that the General Security will not delay in setting a date to start working and receiving the required data from UNHCR after comparing it with the survey to be conducted and the numbers registered with it to implement the government's plan related to the Syrian presence in Lebanon.
