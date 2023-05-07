Syrian refugees in Lebanon: A Story of failed voluntary returns, illegal entries

News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-07 | 11:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Syrian refugees in Lebanon: A Story of failed voluntary returns, illegal entries
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Syrian refugees in Lebanon: A Story of failed voluntary returns, illegal entries

Recent reports indicate that a much lower number of Syrian refugees have returned to their home country compared to several years ago.

In 2017, the General Security in Lebanon launched convoys for voluntary return, resulting in a high turnout.

At that time, displaced Syrians were encouraged to register in 17 centers in different governorates across Lebanon.

Between 2017 and 2019, around 540,000 Syrians returned to their safe areas, and they continue to live there safely.

However, the spread of COVID-19 in Lebanon led to the closure of borders, halting the voluntary return convoys.

It was expected that with the decline of the coronavirus spread, and in light of the severe crisis that Lebanon is going through of financial and economic collapse, the voluntary return would resume. But what happened was the opposite.

The Lebanese border remained open, allowing tens of thousands of Syrian families to enter illegally.

Furthermore, the number of refugees has skyrocketed to over two and a quarter million people, including those who registered and entered Lebanon illegally. 

Although voluntary return convoys resumed in 2022, they have been relatively insignificant. Only 200 Syrian families returned in the latest batch of convoys, which was the 25th since 2017.

Thus, there has been a significant change in the number of Syrian refugees returning home.

The burden on Lebanon has increased, and the number of displaced persons has worsened. While half a million refugees returned to Syria in 2019, nearly a million people entered Lebanon after the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2017, there were approximately 1.8 million refugees. But today, there are over two and a quarter million displaced people, and the situation continues to worsen.



Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East

Syrian

Syria

Refugees

Lebanon

Lebanese

General Security

Border

Crisis

LBCI Next
The ugly truth: How will larger depositors be repaid and what is the deposit recovery fund?
The Ugly Truth: How Does the Government Plan to Repay Depositors?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-30

Former Lebanese president accuses Europe of pressuring Lebanon to accept Syrian refugees

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-29

Syrian refugees crisis: How Lebanon bears the burden while NGOs receive aid

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-26

Shifting demographics: The Syrian refugees crisis in Lebanon and its impact on society's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-26

Kanaan after meeting Wronecka: Syrian refugees crisis is not solely Lebanon’s responsibility

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
14:34

US diplomacy shifts focus to Saudi Arabia: What's on the agenda?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:51

The ugly truth: How will larger depositors be repaid and what is the deposit recovery fund?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-06

The Ugly Truth: How Does the Government Plan to Repay Depositors?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-06

From tents to apartments: A look at Syrian refugee residences in Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-06

Lebanon to soon see breakthrough in presidential file: report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-06

From tents to apartments: A look at Syrian refugee residences in Lebanon

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-18

Lebanese surgeon receives prestigious award in France

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-30

EDL takes steps to address electricity theft in Syrian refugee camps

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:51

The ugly truth: How will larger depositors be repaid and what is the deposit recovery fund?

LBCI
Middle East
07:56

12 years later: Syria rejoins Arab League - A breakdown of the decisions and details

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:28

Melhem Khalaf highlights presidential initiative's criteria for Lebanon's presidential candidate

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:51

Arab Foreign Ministers Agree on Syria's Return to its Arab League Seat

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:39

Syrian refugees in Lebanon: A Story of failed voluntary returns, illegal entries

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
05:32

4.7 magnitude earthquake in Antakya felt by Lebanese residents on the coast

LBCI
World
14:34

US diplomacy shifts focus to Saudi Arabia: What's on the agenda?

LBCI
World
03:37

Prince Harry an odd man out at father’s coronation spectacle

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app