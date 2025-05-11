Speaking from Tripoli, Interior and Municipalities Minister Ahmad al-Hajjar called for a civilized electoral process, urging all parties to refrain from any actions that could disrupt security. He emphasized that security forces will not tolerate any violations during the vote.



Al-Hajjar also stressed the importance of public service, stating that government officials must be willing to sacrifice in order to serve the people. He expressed hope for better organization in future elections.



He underlined the need for transparency, asserting that all electoral activities should remain under public scrutiny and accountability.