News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sunday With Mario
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Decisive elections in Turkey: Erdogan vs. Kilicdaroglu
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-14 | 10:21
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Decisive elections in Turkey: Erdogan vs. Kilicdaroglu
Between two competitors, the most decisive elections in the history of Turkey are being fought.
Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the man with authoritarian rule, and Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the candidate of the wide opposition coalition.
So, what kind of Turkey do both candidates want?
Erdogan, the tireless warrior as described by the French news agency, has increasingly established an authoritarian rule during his tenure, and the opposition seeks to change that.
The Turkish economy faced a difficult period during his rule, with inflation reaching 44 percent.
The Turkish President, who came to power as Prime Minister in 2003, accuses his opponents of being "supporters of the LGBT community," while his Islamic-rooted party positions itself in defense of family values.
The President, who leaned towards Russia and China at the expense of the West, today denounces a Western conspiracy and faces his toughest challenge ever after six opposition parties united their forces to compete in the presidential and parliamentary elections and chose opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu as their presidential candidate.
What does Kilicdaroglu want for Turkey?
He intends to steer this NATO member state back towards the West, make it more democratic, and strengthen military ties with the United States.
Kilicdaroglu, the economic expert who belongs to the Alawite sect, which was seen as a potential obstacle to his election, knew how to reassure some conservatives, promising a law that guarantees women the right to wear the hijab.
Erdogan's opponent promises peace and democracy, saying: "We want to become part of the civilized world, and we want a free press and full judicial independence."
He also presents himself as a fighter against corruption and favoritism that, according to him, has reached the top of the state hierarchy for years.
If elected, Kilicdaroglu intends to return to the presidential palace chosen by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk in Ankara in 1923 and abandon the luxurious palace built by Erdogan that has over 1,100 rooms.
The question remains, will Recep Tayyip Erdogan peacefully step down if defeated after 20 years in power that he began as prime minister and now as President?
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East
Elections
Turkey
Next
Turkey's 2023 elections: A shift in tides?
In pursuit of growth: Saudi Arabia, US, UAE, and India consider groundbreaking railway project
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:44
Turkey's 2023 elections: A shift in tides?
News Bulletin Reports
09:44
Turkey's 2023 elections: A shift in tides?
0
Middle East
07:41
What the voters say as Turkey votes in landmark elections
Middle East
07:41
What the voters say as Turkey votes in landmark elections
0
Middle East
01:39
Turkey’s elections for presidency, parliament underway
Middle East
01:39
Turkey’s elections for presidency, parliament underway
0
Middle East
2023-05-13
Campaigning in Turkey’s pivotal elections nearing end
Middle East
2023-05-13
Campaigning in Turkey’s pivotal elections nearing end
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
11:07
Lost potential: The untapped benefits of Lebanon's marijuana industry
Lebanon Economy
11:07
Lost potential: The untapped benefits of Lebanon's marijuana industry
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Syria's return to the Arab League: A new era of diplomacy and economic cooperation
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Syria's return to the Arab League: A new era of diplomacy and economic cooperation
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:44
Turkey's 2023 elections: A shift in tides?
News Bulletin Reports
09:44
Turkey's 2023 elections: A shift in tides?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-13
In pursuit of growth: Saudi Arabia, US, UAE, and India consider groundbreaking railway project
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-13
In pursuit of growth: Saudi Arabia, US, UAE, and India consider groundbreaking railway project
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-02-19
North Korea fires intercontinental ballistic missile into Japan's territory
World
2023-02-19
North Korea fires intercontinental ballistic missile into Japan's territory
0
Variety
2023-02-24
Netflix cuts prices in Lebanon amid global competition
Variety
2023-02-24
Netflix cuts prices in Lebanon amid global competition
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-20
Cabinet implements "mini Capital Control" to regulate bank transfers and withdrawals
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-20
Cabinet implements "mini Capital Control" to regulate bank transfers and withdrawals
0
Middle East
12:36
Erdogan has intial lead in Turkey election but gap expected to narrow
Middle East
12:36
Erdogan has intial lead in Turkey election but gap expected to narrow
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:37
Khawaja to LBCI: The other 'team' agreed not to support Frangieh, but did not agree on an alternative name
Lebanon News
05:37
Khawaja to LBCI: The other 'team' agreed not to support Frangieh, but did not agree on an alternative name
2
News Bulletin Reports
09:44
Turkey's 2023 elections: A shift in tides?
News Bulletin Reports
09:44
Turkey's 2023 elections: A shift in tides?
3
News Bulletin Reports
10:21
Decisive elections in Turkey: Erdogan vs. Kilicdaroglu
News Bulletin Reports
10:21
Decisive elections in Turkey: Erdogan vs. Kilicdaroglu
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Syria's return to the Arab League: A new era of diplomacy and economic cooperation
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Syria's return to the Arab League: A new era of diplomacy and economic cooperation
5
Lebanon Economy
11:07
Lost potential: The untapped benefits of Lebanon's marijuana industry
Lebanon Economy
11:07
Lost potential: The untapped benefits of Lebanon's marijuana industry
6
Lebanon News
05:04
Al-Rahi calls on officials to conduct negotiations with Syria, international community for Syrian refugees' return
Lebanon News
05:04
Al-Rahi calls on officials to conduct negotiations with Syria, international community for Syrian refugees' return
7
Middle East
12:36
Erdogan has intial lead in Turkey election but gap expected to narrow
Middle East
12:36
Erdogan has intial lead in Turkey election but gap expected to narrow
8
Middle East
02:00
Syria’s main insurgent group seeks to move away from al-Qaida past, get off Western terrorism lists
Middle East
02:00
Syria’s main insurgent group seeks to move away from al-Qaida past, get off Western terrorism lists
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store