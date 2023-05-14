Decisive elections in Turkey: Erdogan vs. Kilicdaroglu

News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-14 | 10:21
High views
Decisive elections in Turkey: Erdogan vs. Kilicdaroglu
2min
Decisive elections in Turkey: Erdogan vs. Kilicdaroglu

Between two competitors, the most decisive elections in the history of Turkey are being fought. 

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the man with authoritarian rule, and Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the candidate of the wide opposition coalition.

So, what kind of Turkey do both candidates want?

Erdogan, the tireless warrior as described by the French news agency, has increasingly established an authoritarian rule during his tenure, and the opposition seeks to change that. 

The Turkish economy faced a difficult period during his rule, with inflation reaching 44 percent.

The Turkish President, who came to power as Prime Minister in 2003, accuses his opponents of being "supporters of the LGBT community," while his Islamic-rooted party positions itself in defense of family values.

The President, who leaned towards Russia and China at the expense of the West, today denounces a Western conspiracy and faces his toughest challenge ever after six opposition parties united their forces to compete in the presidential and parliamentary elections and chose opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu as their presidential candidate.


What does Kilicdaroglu want for Turkey?

He intends to steer this NATO member state back towards the West, make it more democratic, and strengthen military ties with the United States.

Kilicdaroglu, the economic expert who belongs to the Alawite sect, which was seen as a potential obstacle to his election, knew how to reassure some conservatives, promising a law that guarantees women the right to wear the hijab.

Erdogan's opponent promises peace and democracy, saying: "We want to become part of the civilized world, and we want a free press and full judicial independence." 

He also presents himself as a fighter against corruption and favoritism that, according to him, has reached the top of the state hierarchy for years.

If elected, Kilicdaroglu intends to return to the presidential palace chosen by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk in Ankara in 1923 and abandon the luxurious palace built by Erdogan that has over 1,100 rooms.

The question remains, will Recep Tayyip Erdogan peacefully step down if defeated after 20 years in power that he began as prime minister and now as President?

