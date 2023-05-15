Exploring the factors behind Lebanon's delayed cannabis law implementation

News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-15 | 11:48
High views
Exploring the factors behind Lebanon&#39;s delayed cannabis law implementation
2min
Exploring the factors behind Lebanon's delayed cannabis law implementation

Marijuana plant holds economic potential if appropriately utilized. In a neglected opportunity spanning several decades, the authorities in Lebanon failed to recognize the economic potential of cannabis.

There are several reasons for this negligence.

Firstly, there needed to be more awareness regarding its medical benefits.

Secondly, religious, social, and political taboos were associated with its cultivation, linking it solely to drug consumption.

Lastly, there were mismanagement issues, as seen in the 1990s when the West urged Lebanon to combat this cultivation, resulting in the current situation.

However, the government did not actively seek external support for alternative crops, as with other countries like Morocco.

Efforts were made to change this reality by legalizing it, but these attempts fell short of implementation.

The proposed law, which aimed to establish legal controls for cannabis cultivation, was introduced in 2018 and became law two years later, permitting the cultivation of cannabis for medical purposes.

Nevertheless, efforts went in vain, and the expected financial benefits from the legislation were not realized due to the absence of implementing decrees and the formation of regulatory bodies.

Why were these decrees not issued, and was the regulatory body formed?

According to MP Yassine Jaber, the subcommittee chairman who examined the law, the delay was caused by a lack of funding resources, similar to more than 70 pending laws.

In addition to the funding issue, the opposition of Hezbollah to the law hindered its implementation.

They were not convinced of its economic feasibility and feared the potential misuse of cannabis as a narcotic substance, which is prohibited by their religious beliefs.

The third reason behind the obstruction of the law's implementation was the failure to establish a regulatory body responsible for regulation and administration. It was the Cabinet's responsibility to appoint its members, a step that has not been taken.

According to a legal source who contributed to the formulation of the law, there were strict scientific criteria and standards for selecting members of the regulatory body, but political favoritism and nepotism prevented implementation.

So, once again, Lebanon missed an opportunity to boost its economy.

