Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
18
o
Arab countries lead the way in tourism while Lebanon stalls
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-21 | 13:29
Arab countries lead the way in tourism while Lebanon stalls
In 2023, some have decided to regress instead of supporting tourism and openness throughout Lebanon.
While Arab countries have surpassed us by leaps and bounds when discussing European and Western nations... Many resort beaches opened in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and a public beach recently opened to the public in Jeddah.
Although there are still some restrictions on attire in some regions of Saudi Arabia kingdom, there are no restrictions in these two upcoming tourist destinations that will be added to the 2030 Vision: The Red Sea and NEOM in Saudi Arabia.
Additionally, today in the United Arab Emirates, specifically in Dubai, and without even mentioning private resorts, there are accessible public beaches such as Kite Beach, where people from all nationalities gather, and nobody talks to or interferes with anyone's clothing choices.
In Egypt as well, the many scenes of Egypt's beaches show no difference from the examples mentioned above.
Furthermore, in Tartus and Latakia in Syria, nobody interferes with Syrian girls wearing swimsuits or bikinis there.
In Jordan, no one has ever told a tourist that wearing shorts or a swimsuit is prohibited on the Dead Sea or in Aqaba.
This is a small sample of predominantly Muslim countries, without mentioning other countries such as Tunisia, Turkey, Albania, Indonesia, and the Maldives.
Lebanon has historically been known for its openness and promotion of tourism. But recent restrictions regarding beach attire contradict the spirit of embracing different cultures and encouraging visitors worldwide.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East
Arab
Countries
Tourism
Lebanese
Lebanon
Tourists
Beach
Swimwear
Tunisia
UAE
Saudi Arabia
Turley
Maldives
Egypt
Syria
