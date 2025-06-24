Iran Guards say arrest European accused of spying on 'military' sites

Middle East News
24-06-2025 | 09:14
High views
Iran Guards say arrest European accused of spying on &#39;military&#39; sites
Iran Guards say arrest European accused of spying on 'military' sites

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Tuesday that a European accused of spying on "sensitive and military" sites was arrested in the country's south.

"A European was arrested by security forces from the Intelligence Organization of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps... in Hormozgan province" in the south, the Guards' Sepahnews website said, noting that "the individual... entered Iran as a tourist."

"He was gathering intelligence on sensitive and military sites," it added, without elaborating.


AFP
 

