News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
23
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
23
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Saudi astronauts soar to new heights: A historic journey into space
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-22 | 14:09
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Saudi astronauts soar to new heights: A historic journey into space
In a historic moment, the two Saudi astronauts embarked on their journey into space aboard the Falcon 9 rocket. The launch took place at the Kennedy Space Center in the American state of Florida to space.
The crew also included an American astronaut and an American businessman and is set to spend approximately ten days aboard the International Space Station to contribute to scientific research in several priority areas such as health, sustainability, and space technology.
Before reaching the space station, the Saudi astronauts Rayyanah Barnawi and Ali al-Qarni sent their first message from space, greeting Saudi Arabia's people and leadership.
At approximately 4:30 pm, the Dragon spacecraft carrying the Saudi astronauts initiated the docking process with the space station.
Afterward, the capsule was opened in preparation for the astronauts' descent, a process that took around two hours.
Once inside the space station, they will remain there for several days, conducting various experiments and carrying out their mission.
After approximately seventeen hours since liftoff, Saudi Arabia's dream of venturing into space has transformed from a slogan, "Saudi Arabia toward space," into a reality: "Saudi Arabia in space."
However, as the Saudi astronauts embark on their mission, the world eagerly anticipates their groundbreaking contributions to scientific discoveries and technological advancements during their stay aboard the International Space Station.
Breaking Headlines
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East
Saudi Arabia
Saudi
Astronauts
Journey
Space
Historic
Next
Depositors pay the price: Examining losses amid Lebanon's loan repayment chaos
Arab countries lead the way in tourism while Lebanon stalls
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-21
Saudi Arabia's journey to space: Historic leap toward scientific advancement
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-21
Saudi Arabia's journey to space: Historic leap toward scientific advancement
0
World
02:27
UK business minister to visit Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE
World
02:27
UK business minister to visit Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE
0
Middle East
2023-05-18
Syria's Assad arrives to Saudi Arabia for Arab league summit
Middle East
2023-05-18
Syria's Assad arrives to Saudi Arabia for Arab league summit
0
Middle East
2023-05-18
Saudi Arabia's Aramco names presidents for upstream and downstream business
Middle East
2023-05-18
Saudi Arabia's Aramco names presidents for upstream and downstream business
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanese Central Bank Governor Salameh faces international arrest warrant
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanese Central Bank Governor Salameh faces international arrest warrant
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:54
Depositors pay the price: Examining losses amid Lebanon's loan repayment chaos
News Bulletin Reports
09:54
Depositors pay the price: Examining losses amid Lebanon's loan repayment chaos
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-21
Arab countries lead the way in tourism while Lebanon stalls
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-21
Arab countries lead the way in tourism while Lebanon stalls
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-21
Saudi Arabia's journey to space: Historic leap toward scientific advancement
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-21
Saudi Arabia's journey to space: Historic leap toward scientific advancement
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:22
A promising summer season in Lebanon: More than 1.5 million tourists expected
Lebanon News
10:22
A promising summer season in Lebanon: More than 1.5 million tourists expected
0
Press Highlights
2023-05-21
Gebran Bassil and the French proposal for Central Bank Governor selection
Press Highlights
2023-05-21
Gebran Bassil and the French proposal for Central Bank Governor selection
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:09
Saudi astronauts soar to new heights: A historic journey into space
News Bulletin Reports
14:09
Saudi astronauts soar to new heights: A historic journey into space
0
Middle East
09:29
Saudi NEOM Green Hydrogen Co closes deals on $8.4 bln green hydrogen plant
Middle East
09:29
Saudi NEOM Green Hydrogen Co closes deals on $8.4 bln green hydrogen plant
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:33
MP Sami Gemayel introduces proposed law to amend Central Bank Governor's term
Lebanon News
09:33
MP Sami Gemayel introduces proposed law to amend Central Bank Governor's term
2
Lebanon News
10:22
A promising summer season in Lebanon: More than 1.5 million tourists expected
Lebanon News
10:22
A promising summer season in Lebanon: More than 1.5 million tourists expected
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanese Central Bank Governor Salameh faces international arrest warrant
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanese Central Bank Governor Salameh faces international arrest warrant
4
World
16:14
State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller condemns Hezbollah's military drill, reinforces US position
World
16:14
State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller condemns Hezbollah's military drill, reinforces US position
5
Lebanon News
08:32
The wait continues: No resolution reached by Constitutional Council on the municipal and Mukhtar’s council’s term
Lebanon News
08:32
The wait continues: No resolution reached by Constitutional Council on the municipal and Mukhtar’s council’s term
6
Lebanon News
06:38
French judiciary sets sessions for Raja Salameh and Marianne Howeik
Lebanon News
06:38
French judiciary sets sessions for Raja Salameh and Marianne Howeik
7
Press Highlights
02:03
Hezbollah's military maneuver: A display of power beyond borders
Press Highlights
02:03
Hezbollah's military maneuver: A display of power beyond borders
8
World
03:18
How Wall Street is preparing for possible US debt default
World
03:18
How Wall Street is preparing for possible US debt default
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More