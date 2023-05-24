Lebanon's tourism renaissance: An 85-90% solvency rate foreseen

News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-24 | 10:27
High views
2min
Lebanon's tourism renaissance: An 85-90% solvency rate foreseen

After a 3-day tour in Lebanon, during which tourism industry professionals based in the UAE visited its most beautiful sites and tourist attractions, today, the trip was to Beiteddine, Deir al-Qamar, and its conclusion was caught on the waterfront of the capital: Raouche Rock.
 
This tour is part of a program organized by Middle East Airlines in cooperation with Concord Travel with the aim of selling Lebanese tourism abroad. How? 

Officials from international companies are invited to organize travel trips, and they visit the most beautiful sites and hotels in Lebanon. 

Based on "once you visit, you will stay forever," after the visit of representatives of international tourism companies to Lebanon, the country is being added to tourist destinations with a special package for Lebanon in front of customers who want to go on a tourist trip. 

After hosting companies from Egypt, Turkey, and Abu Dhabi, we will be waiting for a group from Spain to experience Lebanon and "take it" to the world. 

This is how we are waiting for a promising summer season this year. 

In numbers, and according to the President of the Association of Travel and Tourism Agents in Lebanon, Jean Abboud, more than one and a half million visitors are expected to arrive in Lebanon, with a solvency rate of between 85 percent and 90 percent, with the airlines coming to Lebanon.
 

