Impending consensus on presidential candidate: Will Berri set date for session?

News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-27
High views
Impending consensus on presidential candidate: Will Berri set date for session?
2min
Impending consensus on presidential candidate: Will Berri set date for session?

In a press interview last March, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri stated that the chronic issue of the presidency lies within the Maronite community due to their lack of consensus and the veto power wielded against each other.

Two months after these remarks, did Berri's prediction come true, or was his interpretation incorrect?

However, Christian blocs, along with independent and opposition forces, are now just steps away from confirming an agreement on a single presidential candidate.

This follows the Lebanese Forces' efforts in fostering rapprochement between the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) and the Lebanese Forces (LF).

Indeed, for the first time in seven months, since the presidential seat became vacant, the positive developments regarding a broad consensus around the candidate of Hezbollah and Amal Movement is gaining traction. But what is hindering the public declaration of these understandings?

Moreover, some undetermined details remain, including the FPM's final stance on nominating Jihad Azour as their candidate.

What will the FPM do if Hezbollah insists on supporting the candidacy of Sleiman Frangieh, the leader of the Marada Movement, especially since their leaders spare no opportunity to call on other factions to reach an understanding with them regarding their candidate?

In the past two days, Jihad Azour has been in Lebanon, meeting with various officials, particularly those who support his candidacy. This support is expected to be shown in more precise steps.

However, even if the opposition forces, including the FPM, manage to reach an agreement on Azour, it all remains in the hands of Berri.

Will Berri set a date for an electoral session if Azour can outpace Frangieh in the ballot box?

