Will Azour be able to surpass votes counted for Frangieh?

Jihad Azour's success in the Lebanese presidential election requires public endorsements from influential parties such as the Lebanese Forces, the Free Patriotic Movement, Kataeb Party, Tajadod MPs, and Independent and Change MPs.



Simultaneously, the Democratic Gathering should also express its stance on this endorsement, particularly since Azour was part of a list announced by Walid Jumblatt, along with Independent and Change deputies who are still wavering.



However, Hezbollah and the Amal Movement have not waited for these developments and have rejected the anticipated consensus among Christian blocs to nominate a candidate who could challenge their candidate, Sleiman Frangieh.



At the same time, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri emphasized on multiple occasions that the problem causing the presidential vacancy lies in the lack of agreement among Maronites.



These positions have reached the ears of Christian blocs and Patriarch Bechara Al-Rai, the bearer of the presidential election, who has conveyed these concerns to the Vatican and France.



Furthermore, this has caused discontent due to the disregard for what the Christian blocs agree upon, and there is a fear that the Speaker may not call for a new session to elect a president.



Thus, the presidential election remains stuck in the void amid concerns of a Shiite-Christian sectarian conflict arising from these elections.