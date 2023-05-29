Will Azour be able to surpass votes counted for Frangieh?

News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-29 | 12:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Will Azour be able to surpass votes counted for Frangieh?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Will Azour be able to surpass votes counted for Frangieh?

Jihad Azour's success in the Lebanese presidential election requires public endorsements from influential parties such as the Lebanese Forces, the Free Patriotic Movement, Kataeb Party, Tajadod MPs, and Independent and Change MPs.

Simultaneously, the Democratic Gathering should also express its stance on this endorsement, particularly since Azour was part of a list announced by Walid Jumblatt, along with Independent and Change deputies who are still wavering.

However, Hezbollah and the Amal Movement have not waited for these developments and have rejected the anticipated consensus among Christian blocs to nominate a candidate who could challenge their candidate, Sleiman Frangieh.

At the same time, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri emphasized on multiple occasions that the problem causing the presidential vacancy lies in the lack of agreement among Maronites.

These positions have reached the ears of Christian blocs and Patriarch Bechara Al-Rai, the bearer of the presidential election, who has conveyed these concerns to the Vatican and France.

Furthermore, this has caused discontent due to the disregard for what the Christian blocs agree upon, and there is a fear that the Speaker may not call for a new session to elect a president.

Thus, the presidential election remains stuck in the void amid concerns of a Shiite-Christian sectarian conflict arising from these elections.

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Lebanese

Votes

Sleiman Frangieh

Election

Presidential

LBCI Next
Sultan Haitham's white turban in Iran: A message of peace and mediation
Bridging divides: Oman's historic visit to Tehran
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-03

Saudi Arabia considers Lebanon presidential election a Lebanese sovereign issue

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-24

In pursuit of a united Lebanon: Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri calls for presidential elections on Resistance and Liberation Day

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-22

Vatican's supportive stance: Bou Habib discusses urgency of presidential elections in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-16

Lebanon's presidential election: Balancing internal dynamics and external pressures

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:33

Iran-Afghanistan tensions over Helmand River spark new conflict

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

Sultan Haitham's white turban in Iran: A message of peace and mediation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-28

Bridging divides: Oman's historic visit to Tehran

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-28

Turkish elections unveiled: A battle for majority

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-26

Opposition, Change MPs condemn Hezbollah's military maneuver, say it challenges Lebanon’s sovereignty

LBCI
World
2023-04-29

Paraguay's women battle to break political glass ceiling

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-26

Cost of ignoring IMF report warnings: Lebanon's crisis deepens

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-24

MP Fadi Karam stresses action and communication to navigate Lebanon's crisis

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:20

Sidon municipality's swimwear restriction on women challenged by 'Beach for All' campaign

LBCI
Variety
05:37

Lebanon's tourism season to kick off: Jean Abboud reveals high influx of tourists

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:47

MP Elias Hankach to LBCI: Neither Hezbollah nor anyone can surpass the Christian will in the first Christian position in the country

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:18

Lebanese Interior Minister, Judge Bassam Mawlawi, Addresses Kidnapping of Saudi Citizen in Beirut

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:18

Lebanese file in focus: Insights from the Jeddah Summit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:01

Will Azour be able to surpass votes counted for Frangieh?

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:27

Statement to address Lebanon's commitment to anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism measures

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More