In what some sources interpreted as a sign of peace and mediation, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman donned a white turban during his visit to Iran.



Sultan Haitham carried with him a role of mediation in various files that he addressed during his meetings with Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the most prominent of which are:



First, the revival of indirect nuclear negotiations between Tehran and Washington, especially since Muscat serves as a messenger between both countries.



According to some sources, the US administration is discussing the possibility of a temporary agreement with Iran, meaning that the United States would lift some of the sanctions on Tehran while Iran would freeze its nuclear program.



However, Iran has rejected the idea of a phased agreement several times.



Second, the release of American detainees in Iranian prisons. Moreover, Muscat has played the mediator between the West and Iran, having mediated the release of several foreigners, the latest being with Belgium.



Third, expediting the talks between Iran and Egypt through Omani mediation. This could lead to a restoration of bilateral ties after a hiatus. Khamenei hinted at this during his meeting with Sultan Haitham when he said, "We welcome Cairo's position regarding expanding relations with Tehran, and we have no problem with that."



This visit did not only focus on regional and international issues but also covered a wide range of discussions related to trade and financial relations.



Additionally, an agreement was signed to establish a joint investment committee between Tehran and Muscat, along with documents in the economic, investment, free trade zones, energy sectors, oil information exchange, and joint study of the shared gas field on the border between both countries, "Hengam-Bakha."



So can this Omani visit to Iran be considered a pivotal moment in resolving more than one file? And did the Omani guest receive clear Iranian answers to the regional and international proposals?