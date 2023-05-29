News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Vision 2030
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sultan Haitham's white turban in Iran: A message of peace and mediation
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-29 | 12:58
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Sultan Haitham's white turban in Iran: A message of peace and mediation
In what some sources interpreted as a sign of peace and mediation, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman donned a white turban during his visit to Iran.
Sultan Haitham carried with him a role of mediation in various files that he addressed during his meetings with Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the most prominent of which are:
First, the revival of indirect nuclear negotiations between Tehran and Washington, especially since Muscat serves as a messenger between both countries.
According to some sources, the US administration is discussing the possibility of a temporary agreement with Iran, meaning that the United States would lift some of the sanctions on Tehran while Iran would freeze its nuclear program.
However, Iran has rejected the idea of a phased agreement several times.
Second, the release of American detainees in Iranian prisons. Moreover, Muscat has played the mediator between the West and Iran, having mediated the release of several foreigners, the latest being with Belgium.
Third, expediting the talks between Iran and Egypt through Omani mediation. This could lead to a restoration of bilateral ties after a hiatus. Khamenei hinted at this during his meeting with Sultan Haitham when he said, "We welcome Cairo's position regarding expanding relations with Tehran, and we have no problem with that."
This visit did not only focus on regional and international issues but also covered a wide range of discussions related to trade and financial relations.
Additionally, an agreement was signed to establish a joint investment committee between Tehran and Muscat, along with documents in the economic, investment, free trade zones, energy sectors, oil information exchange, and joint study of the shared gas field on the border between both countries, "Hengam-Bakha."
So can this Omani visit to Iran be considered a pivotal moment in resolving more than one file? And did the Omani guest receive clear Iranian answers to the regional and international proposals?
Breaking Headlines
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East
Sultan Haitham
Iranian
Tehran
Iran
Mediation
Oman
Muscat
Peace
Meeting
Next
Will Azour be able to surpass votes counted for Frangieh?
Bridging divides: Oman's historic visit to Tehran
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-05-23
9 injured following fire in Iranian industrial town near Tehran
Middle East
2023-05-23
9 injured following fire in Iranian industrial town near Tehran
0
Middle East
2023-05-11
Iranian Economy Minister visits Saudi Arabia for bilateral meetings
Middle East
2023-05-11
Iranian Economy Minister visits Saudi Arabia for bilateral meetings
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-27
Lebanese politicians absent from Iranian embassy meeting
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-27
Lebanese politicians absent from Iranian embassy meeting
0
Middle East
09:19
Iranian female journalist goes on trial on charges linked to Amini protests
Middle East
09:19
Iranian female journalist goes on trial on charges linked to Amini protests
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:33
Iran-Afghanistan tensions over Helmand River spark new conflict
News Bulletin Reports
13:33
Iran-Afghanistan tensions over Helmand River spark new conflict
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:01
Will Azour be able to surpass votes counted for Frangieh?
News Bulletin Reports
12:01
Will Azour be able to surpass votes counted for Frangieh?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-28
Bridging divides: Oman's historic visit to Tehran
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-28
Bridging divides: Oman's historic visit to Tehran
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-28
Turkish elections unveiled: A battle for majority
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-28
Turkish elections unveiled: A battle for majority
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-26
Opposition, Change MPs condemn Hezbollah's military maneuver, say it challenges Lebanon’s sovereignty
Lebanon News
2023-05-26
Opposition, Change MPs condemn Hezbollah's military maneuver, say it challenges Lebanon’s sovereignty
0
World
2023-04-29
Paraguay's women battle to break political glass ceiling
World
2023-04-29
Paraguay's women battle to break political glass ceiling
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-26
Cost of ignoring IMF report warnings: Lebanon's crisis deepens
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-26
Cost of ignoring IMF report warnings: Lebanon's crisis deepens
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-24
MP Fadi Karam stresses action and communication to navigate Lebanon's crisis
Lebanon News
2023-05-24
MP Fadi Karam stresses action and communication to navigate Lebanon's crisis
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
15:28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
15:28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:20
Sidon municipality's swimwear restriction on women challenged by 'Beach for All' campaign
Lebanon News
11:20
Sidon municipality's swimwear restriction on women challenged by 'Beach for All' campaign
2
Variety
05:37
Lebanon's tourism season to kick off: Jean Abboud reveals high influx of tourists
Variety
05:37
Lebanon's tourism season to kick off: Jean Abboud reveals high influx of tourists
3
Lebanon News
15:28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
15:28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
4
Lebanon News
04:47
MP Elias Hankach to LBCI: Neither Hezbollah nor anyone can surpass the Christian will in the first Christian position in the country
Lebanon News
04:47
MP Elias Hankach to LBCI: Neither Hezbollah nor anyone can surpass the Christian will in the first Christian position in the country
5
Lebanon News
13:18
Lebanese Interior Minister, Judge Bassam Mawlawi, Addresses Kidnapping of Saudi Citizen in Beirut
Lebanon News
13:18
Lebanese Interior Minister, Judge Bassam Mawlawi, Addresses Kidnapping of Saudi Citizen in Beirut
6
Press Highlights
03:18
Lebanese file in focus: Insights from the Jeddah Summit
Press Highlights
03:18
Lebanese file in focus: Insights from the Jeddah Summit
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:01
Will Azour be able to surpass votes counted for Frangieh?
News Bulletin Reports
12:01
Will Azour be able to surpass votes counted for Frangieh?
8
Lebanon News
04:27
Statement to address Lebanon's commitment to anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism measures
Lebanon News
04:27
Statement to address Lebanon's commitment to anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism measures
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More