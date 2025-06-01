Saudi FM says blocking West Bank delegation shows Israel's rejection of peace process

Middle East News
01-06-2025 | 10:32
High views
Saudi FM says blocking West Bank delegation shows Israel's rejection of peace process

Israel's blocking of a visit by Arab diplomats to the occupied West Bank showed its "rejection of... a diplomatic path to peace," Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said on Sunday.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Amman with his Jordanian, Egyptian, and Bahraini counterparts, Prince Faisal said Israel's move "illustrates and confirms its extremism and its rejection of any serious attempt to engage in a diplomatic path toward peace... it is clear that they only want violence."

AFP

Middle East News

Israel

West Bank

Prince Faisal bin Farhan

Saudi Arabia

