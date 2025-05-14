News
Israel's Netanyahu accuses Macron of standing with Hamas
Middle East News
14-05-2025 | 08:10
Israel's Netanyahu accuses Macron of standing with Hamas
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday of standing with Hamas after Macron said Israel's policy in Gaza was "shameful."
Netanyahu said Israel was sticking to its war aims of securing the release of its hostages, defeating Hamas, and ensuring Gaza poses no threat to Israel.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
France
Emmanuel Macron
Gaza
